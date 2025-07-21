Supporting hunter and family

💙 Help Support Hunter’s Fight & Our Family 💙







Hi, my name is Jacqueline, and I’m the proud mom of a brave, one-of-a-kind boy named Hunter.





Hunter has been battling a rare, aggressive bone disease that doctors still don’t fully understand. We recently got the news that LCH (Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis) has been ruled out, and now his case is being sent to Boston Children’s Hospital, where some of the top specialists in the world are working to identify what’s going on. One doctor even called it “the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.”





Hunter’s disease is eating away at his bones — sometimes without pain or inflammation — and then regrowing healthy bone, which is unheard of in most known conditions. It’s a terrifying journey filled with uncertainty, medical procedures, travel, and more questions than answers.





As his mom, I’ve had to step back from working full-time so I can care for him around the clock. Between doctors’ appointments, hospital stays, bone biopsies, testing, and the emotional toll of watching your child suffer… life has become overwhelming both emotionally and financially.





That’s why I’m humbly asking for help.





💔 The reality we’re facing:

• We are $2,800 behind on our electric bill and at risk of disconnection.

• Our family vehicle was repossessed after we fell behind during medical travel and missed work.

• We’re being sued by lenders and debt collectors as we struggle to keep up with bills.

• Our kids’ bathroom sink has been broken for months, and we can’t even afford to fix it.





We’ve cut everything extra—no eating out, no luxuries, no vacations. We live frugally and do everything we can to make it work, but right now, we’re drowning while trying to keep Hunter safe and cared for.





What the funds will go toward:

• 🏠 Household bills to keep our family afloat

• 🚗 Travel costs to out-of-state specialists and hospitals

• 💊 Medical expenses and co-pays not covered by insurance

• 🧼 Fixing broken essentials in our home

• 🍽️ Basic necessities while I care for Hunter full-time





I’ve always been the one to give and never expected to be on the asking side—but here we are, and I’m swallowing my pride to ask for help.





If you’re unable to donate, a share means the world to us. Every bit of support, no matter how big or small, helps carry us through the hardest time of our lives.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us.





With love and gratitude,

Jacqueline and family



