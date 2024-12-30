Hunter Missions Trip

Dear Family, and Friends,

Our family has an opportunity this summer to travel back to Guatemala on a mission trip. I’d like to share with you about a great opportunity that we believe God is leading our family to – an opportunity to serve people in Joyabaj, Guatemala on a short-term mission trip. This will be our 2nd time to return to Guatemala and Gods love through missions. That’s why we are sharing this…we’d love for you to be a financial and prayer partner in this mission with us.

For the past few weeks and months, we have been thinking and praying about going on a mission trip to Guatemala with Faith Community Church - House Springs, Mo. We believe this is a continued step that God is asking our family to take. We are excited for all that, we will learn in the months leading up to the trip, during the trip, and after we return home. We believe God is going to “do a good work in us” as a result of this incredible opportunity.



Our group will be ministering to the people of Joyabaj by building homes for widows and meeting other basic needs. A civil war in Guatemala, from 1960-1996, left many women without husbands and children without fathers. Due to the war, there are many widows in Guatemala that have a hard time providing for themselves and their family. We provide hope by building them a new home and by providing goats that they can use for income. Our family is excited to serve the people of this village and show them the love of Christ.



We are very excited to be a part of this team! As we prepare for the trip, we need your prayers for safety and God to work in us and through us, and we want to humbly ask you to consider supporting our family financially. The cost of the trip is $1700 per person (2). Any amount would be great and will help us reach our family goal.



Please prayerfully consider how you would be willing to support us during this trip—either through prayer, financial support or both. Thank you for partnering with our family and supporting us as we prepare for this adventure! We look forward to letting you know how the trip impacted our lives when we return!



Return to this page to keep track of our progress as well update the page on a regular basis.



Blessings,



The Hunter Family,



Chet, Cortney,

