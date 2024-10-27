Missions Trip 2025

My youth group took a trip years ago, and on that trip we visited a church. In that church there were flags of different countries all over its ceiling. The preacher that night asked us to take a moment to look across that ceiling. Each individual pointed around admiring the numerous colors and tried to identify the countries they belonged to, I could only ask or look at one. He continued to discuss the importance of ministry and that one day maybe we would go to one of the countries with a flag above our heads. The entire time I would continuously look up to see what I know now as the Hungarian flag. In July of 2022, I was given the opportunity to go to the country of Hungary on a two-week mission trip. It was blessed time full of community and faith-building. I have now been given the opportunity to go again with my husband Cameron. There I will be touring with a faith based band and will join other dancers to share God's grace around the country of Hungary. Cameron will be helping with sound and moving equipment. We have been blessed to expand this tour not only to Hungary, but also the Czech Republic and Poland as well. Within these coming months we will be fundraising, practicing dancing, and asking for lots of prayer about this journey. We are excited to have the opportunity to see the country of the flag I had admired back then and expand further on to new roads to share God's word to these people. Thank you for helping us grow throughout prayer and teaching. I hope that the love our church and many others have given us will be seen through the light of Jesus in these countries through song and dance. Keep us and this journey along with these countries in your prayers and thoughts as we fundraise and prepare for this trip. Thank you again, and we will keep you all updated.