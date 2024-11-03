Hungary Mission Trip

Dear Family & Friends,

I have some exciting news I want to share with you! God has placed a desire on my heart and presented me with a wonderful opportunity to help others in an area God has gifted me in, teaching. This is my first short-term mission trip and is sponsored by my church, Redemption City Church. Our team will be working with a small Baptist church in the city of Tata, Hungary which is located about 35 miles outside of Budapest. The purpose of our team is to hold an English Camp and teach English to children, teenagers and adults. Our lessons will be focused on the English language and sharing Jesus. Our trip is planned for July 4th through July 15th, 2025.

I realize that a trip like this does not happen without the involvement of many people. I am asking you to prayerfully consider participating with me in what God is leading me to do. The two areas of need are prayer and financial support. First, prayer for the safety of our team and that God’s will will be accomplished. Second, please consider financially contributing to help offset the cost of the mission trip. Any support you provide will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your prayerful consideration to partner with me on my first mission trip!

Blessings,

Linda



