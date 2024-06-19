The Humanity Lawsuit

Raised:
USD $376
Campaign funds will be received by Shelby Hosana
Humanity vs. Evil
The people have had enough. We aim to dismantle corporate and globalist regimes with the power of humanity on our side.
All donations will directly support legal costs and to continue the lawsuit.
Prayers for humanity!
The public has been steamrolled for too long into accepting the will of unaccountable government agencies and corporations. Forced covid vaccines are just one example. Time for a wake up call.
Fight to remove evil!
We’re praying!
Support
Fight, fight, fight
If good people do nothing, evil will triumph.
I've been waiting since 1980 to go after big pharma. Thank you for putting this together.
