Hugs Healing and Hope for our Martha Christlieb

My name is Michelle Ogden, and together with my dear friend Maribeth Moore, we are fundraising for an incredible woman who means so much to both of us, and maybe you: Martha Christlieb. Martha has endured unimaginable health challenges over the years, and now, she faces a series of crucial surgeries that will span across 2024 and 2025. These procedures are not only necessary to alleviate her daily pain but also vital for removing pre-cancerous cells, as Martha is considered high risk for breast cancer. Having already battled cervical cancer, Martha has been through more than her fair share of struggles.

These upcoming surgeries are essential for improving her quality of life, but the financial burden they bring is overwhelming. Maribeth and I are reaching out to our community with the goal of raising funds to cover Martha’s health insurance deductibles for both the remainder of 2024 and 2025, ensuring that nothing stands in the way of her receiving the care she desperately needs.

Martha has always been a beacon of strength, compassion, and love to those around her. She gives selflessly, offering her kindness and support to others, even while quietly carrying her own battles. Now, it’s time for us to stand by her side and help lift her up during this difficult time.

We ask for your support — no contribution is too small. Every dollar helps ease the financial strain and brings Martha one step closer to healing. Let’s rally together as friends, family, and a community to show Martha the same unwavering love and support she has always shown us.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.