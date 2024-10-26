Legal Fees for Jeremy Huffman

Jeremy and Taylor Huffman are proud members of the St Clair community in Burke County, GA. Several years ago, an organization purchased the property next to them and began to host large events several times a year. The group identified themselves to the Huffmans as members of Rebirth of a Nation. The group hosts an event in celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles annually in October. The event hosts occurs for a week, hosting hundreds of people camping in tents, and includes loud worship/music and continuous gun shots during the day and into the night. While the group has access to 40 acres, they continue to set up their events directly at the property line between them and the Huffmans. The Huffmans have called Burke County Sheriffs Department on multiple occasions to file complaints of noise, and once when members of the group were seen by Jeremy watching Taylor and their children through binoculars as they swam in their pool. Unfortunately, the Sheriffs Department was not able to provide a solution and claimed the group is within its right to host the events taking place. Multiple times, Jeremy, Taylor, and their children felt intimidation, aggression and hatred from the neighboring group. This year, Jeremy began to record the events taking place almost literally in his back yard, and posting them on Facebook in an effort to obtain "proof" to provide to the Sheriff's Department and to make the surrounding community aware of what is happening in their very own area. On the evening of October 24th, Jeremy climbed a tree on his property while being clothed in orange hunting gear with a flash light and his phone. He did not hide, in fact, he wore visible clothing, spoke, and had his flash light on. He began recording via "Facebook Live". The Sheriff's department was called and Jeremy was subsequently arrested for felony eavesdropping/surveillance. On October 25th, after a bizarre bond hearing where his attorney was not permitted to speak, Jeremy was released on bond. Jeremy and Taylor love their homestead, and are devastated that these events have escalated to this point, a point of fear, worry, and now, facing legal action.

We are asking for support for legal fees as Jeremy and Taylor navigate the next steps and fight to protect their family, their property, and their right to peaceful enjoyment.