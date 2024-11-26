Campaign Image

Supporting the Huegel Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,752

Campaign created by Lani Hill & Lynn Gaylor

Campaign funds will be received by Luci Huegel

Supporting the Huegel Family

Dear friends and family,

We are asking for your support for the Huegel family. Jeff is in liver failure and is seeking medical attention at Mayo Clinic for a liver transplant. We are trying to help offset their medical bills, gas, food and any other expenses related to this journey. If you feel led, would you prayerfully consider supporting them? If you aren’t able to donate at this time, I know they would appreciate your prayers. Thank you for walking alongside them during this time. 

Recent Donations
Show:
The Wessels
$ 300.00 USD
19 days ago

Bennings
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

DeanConnie Slyter
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a match you very soon!

Dean
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

With love and prayers.

Carolyn
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Im praying..🙏🥰

Jeff Huegel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you all in our prayers.

Nathan Helm
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray God heals and blesses your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jodi and Marty
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending warm thoughts to your entire family and prayers for full healing.

connie Parnell
$ 42.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry to hear this news about Jeff. Praying for Jeff and the Huegel family.

Michael T Rae
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes for recovery as you all travel this road together.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Cindy and Michael Crow

Nate and Jaci Balch
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers to an amazing uncle and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Becky
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you, Jeff and Luci! Praying for you both! I’m always here for you brother!

Timothy Iehl
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff, I'm keeping you and your family in my prayers. If you need help with anything while in Rochester, I'm not that far away.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Annette Erickson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #1

November 30th, 2024

We have an answer to prayer!  Jeff was informed yesterday that he is being added to the transplant list. We are praising God for this!  One specific prayer request—pray he has no other issues medically. Also, please be in prayer for the family that will experience this tough decision. 

Thank you for supporting Jeff and Luci during this difficult time. We know our God is able!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo