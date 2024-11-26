Supporting the Huegel Family

Dear friends and family,

We are asking for your support for the Huegel family. Jeff is in liver failure and is seeking medical attention at Mayo Clinic for a liver transplant. We are trying to help offset their medical bills, gas, food and any other expenses related to this journey. If you feel led, would you prayerfully consider supporting them? If you aren’t able to donate at this time, I know they would appreciate your prayers. Thank you for walking alongside them during this time.

