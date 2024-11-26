Supporting the Huegel Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,752
Campaign funds will be received by Luci Huegel
Dear friends and family,
We are asking for your support for the Huegel family. Jeff is in liver failure and is seeking medical attention at Mayo Clinic for a liver transplant. We are trying to help offset their medical bills, gas, food and any other expenses related to this journey. If you feel led, would you prayerfully consider supporting them? If you aren’t able to donate at this time, I know they would appreciate your prayers. Thank you for walking alongside them during this time.
Praying for a match you very soon!
With love and prayers.
Im praying..🙏🥰
Keeping you all in our prayers.
I pray God heals and blesses your family.
Sending warm thoughts to your entire family and prayers for full healing.
Sorry to hear this news about Jeff. Praying for Jeff and the Huegel family.
Best wishes for recovery as you all travel this road together.
Cindy and Michael Crow
Sending love and prayers to an amazing uncle and family.
Love you, Jeff and Luci! Praying for you both! I’m always here for you brother!
Jeff, I'm keeping you and your family in my prayers. If you need help with anything while in Rochester, I'm not that far away.
November 30th, 2024
We have an answer to prayer! Jeff was informed yesterday that he is being added to the transplant list. We are praising God for this! One specific prayer request—pray he has no other issues medically. Also, please be in prayer for the family that will experience this tough decision.
Thank you for supporting Jeff and Luci during this difficult time. We know our God is able!
