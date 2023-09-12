Hudson's Journey to a New Kidney

“When God aims us in a new direction, we have to let go of what we've known, be willing to embrace the unfamiliar, and trust that He will sustain us on the journey.”

― Stormie Omartian, Just Enough Light for the Step I'm On

On June 7th, 2021 Jack and Bri welcomed their second beautiful child, Hudson Bennett, into the world. His arrival was greatly anticipated by the whole family, but not more than big sister, Hazel. Hudson was born three weeks early due to some complications found during a 13 week ultrasound. He was immediately taken for tests and observation. It was later determined that Hudson was born with a very rare condition called Eagle-Barrett syndrome, also known as Pune-Belly syndrome. Hudson was born missing one side of his abdominal muscles and had complications with bladder retention and kidney function. He spent over two weeks in the hospital, but by the Lord’s incredible kindness he was released with only a special formula and plans for regular and routine follow-ups with his pediatrician and specialists.

Since his birth, Hudson has been able to function and thrive just like any child his age. He loves cars and trucks, playing with his big sister, and helping his mom and dad tend to their homestead of goats, chickens, ducks, and pigs. His giggle is infectious and his smile brightens any room.

On August 25th, 2023 Hudson’s health took a turn when Bri received an urgent phone call from the pediatrician after reviewing Hudson's blood work results. She took Hudson immediately to the pediatrician, then to the ER, and then by ambulance to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. It was determined by the nephrology team that Hudson was in kidney failure. Hudson stayed in the hospital for 17 days as doctors and nurses ran bloodwork, tests, monitored his kidney function, and prepared his little body to begin life-saving dialysis. His stay in the hospital was quite a rollercoaster ride of fluctuating lab numbers, added procedures, and a double ear infection causing fever induced seizures. However, through it all the Lord has preserved Hudson’s life and the treatments are working. In the Lord’s kindness He sustained Bri as she cared for him in the hospital. He provided care by loving family members for their daughter Hazel so Jack could continue working. He provided Jack with wisdom and safety as he cared for his family and traveled back and forth to the hospital to see Hudson and support Bri. Even in this trial there are reasons to rejoice for the Lord is good and does good even in the midst of the darkest times.

This journey is by no means over for Hudson and those caring for him. Hudson’s care has changed substantially. He will require continued dialysis two times a week, a specific diet, and special medications to maintain his kidney function until he is big enough to be a candidate for transplant.

Please consider supporting this precious family as they travel this health journey with their precious son. Medical expenses have changed as his level of care has increased. The burden of medical expenses can be great. It would bless this family greatly to lighten this burden. If you are unable to financially support the Caldwells, please join us all in praying for these specific requests:

1. Hudson’s body will continue to respond well to dialysis and that his lab work all remains within a safe range.

2. An opportunity for a second opinion with a top nephrologist in Miami.

3. He will be eligible soon for transplant and that a living family donor will be a match.

4. Jack will be having orthopedic surgery on his ankle in the near future with a 12 week recovery time. Please pray the surgery is successful and his recovery is smooth.



“1 Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. 2 Through him we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in hope of the glory of God. 3 Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, 4 and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, 5 and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.” (Romans 5:1-5, ESV)



With Heartfelt Gratitude,

Hudson’s Family