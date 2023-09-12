Hudson's Journey to a New Kidney

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $10,875
Campaign funds will be received by Briana Caldwell
“When God aims us in a new direction, we have to let go of what we've known, be willing to embrace the unfamiliar, and trust that He will sustain us on the journey.”
― Stormie Omartian, Just Enough Light for the Step I'm On
On June 7th, 2021 Jack and Bri welcomed their second beautiful child, Hudson Bennett, into the world. His arrival was greatly anticipated by the whole family, but not more than big sister, Hazel. Hudson was born three weeks early due to some complications found during a 13 week ultrasound. He was immediately taken for tests and observation. It was later determined that Hudson was born with a very rare condition called Eagle-Barrett syndrome, also known as Pune-Belly syndrome. Hudson was born missing one side of his abdominal muscles and had complications with bladder retention and kidney function. He spent over two weeks in the hospital, but by the Lord’s incredible kindness he was released with only a special formula and plans for regular and routine follow-ups with his pediatrician and specialists.
Since his birth, Hudson has been able to function and thrive just like any child his age. He loves cars and trucks, playing with his big sister, and helping his mom and dad tend to their homestead of goats, chickens, ducks, and pigs. His giggle is infectious and his smile brightens any room.
On August 25th, 2023 Hudson’s health took a turn when Bri received an urgent phone call from the pediatrician after reviewing Hudson's blood work results. She took Hudson immediately to the pediatrician, then to the ER, and then by ambulance to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. It was determined by the nephrology team that Hudson was in kidney failure. Hudson stayed in the hospital for 17 days as doctors and nurses ran bloodwork, tests, monitored his kidney function, and prepared his little body to begin life-saving dialysis. His stay in the hospital was quite a rollercoaster ride of fluctuating lab numbers, added procedures, and a double ear infection causing fever induced seizures. However, through it all the Lord has preserved Hudson’s life and the treatments are working. In the Lord’s kindness He sustained Bri as she cared for him in the hospital. He provided care by loving family members for their daughter Hazel so Jack could continue working. He provided Jack with wisdom and safety as he cared for his family and traveled back and forth to the hospital to see Hudson and support Bri. Even in this trial there are reasons to rejoice for the Lord is good and does good even in the midst of the darkest times.
This journey is by no means over for Hudson and those caring for him. Hudson’s care has changed substantially. He will require continued dialysis two times a week, a specific diet, and special medications to maintain his kidney function until he is big enough to be a candidate for transplant.
Please consider supporting this precious family as they travel this health journey with their precious son. Medical expenses have changed as his level of care has increased. The burden of medical expenses can be great. It would bless this family greatly to lighten this burden. If you are unable to financially support the Caldwells, please join us all in praying for these specific requests:
1. Hudson’s body will continue to respond well to dialysis and that his lab work all remains within a safe range.
2. An opportunity for a second opinion with a top nephrologist in Miami.
3. He will be eligible soon for transplant and that a living family donor will be a match.
4. Jack will be having orthopedic surgery on his ankle in the near future with a 12 week recovery time. Please pray the surgery is successful and his recovery is smooth.
“1 Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. 2 Through him we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in hope of the glory of God. 3 Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, 4 and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, 5 and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.” (Romans 5:1-5, ESV)
With Heartfelt Gratitude,
Hudson’s Family
Hudson & the entire family is in my prayers and praying that he gets better quickly.
Mucho love
Love you guys
Praying for your family and Hudson’s quick recovery!
Gooo Hudson
Prayers Cousin
What a strong little man, go Hudson!
You got this buddy!
LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!! Praying for you guys, we love you!
Prayers
Wishing the best for the big man!
all my love to that strong little man!
Love you guys !
Praying for you all!
We are praying for you!!
Praying for Hudson and the whole Caldwell family!
September 3rd, 2024
Hudson has been under great care from his doctors for the last year. He is still on dialysis at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL and we have been commuting the 4 hour round trip two times every week for his treatments. Over the last year, the doctors needed to wait until Hudson hit a required weight of 26.5 pounds before placing him on a transplant waiting list. As of this past August, he has reached the required weight and began further testing. He has handled all of his appointments with relative ease and has passed all the tests needed to be placed on a Kidney Transplant list. He is expected to be placed on the wait list this September and with plenty of prayers and patience, will hopefully receive a call to accept a kidney quickly.
Once the transplant is completed, he will have to stay in the hospital for 7-10 days to make sure there is no rejection of the new organ. He will be placed on new daily medications to lower his immune response for the rest of his life to prevent any future rejection of the kidney. Hudson will continue having appointments and blood work done in Gainesville twice a week for the first few months. As long as all the blood work and testing shows good kidney function, his appointments can be dropped down to once a month and hopefully once quarterly further down the road.
We want to thank everyone for the emotional and physical support we have received. We could not ask for a better support system of family and friends. We pray that Hudson receives a good kidney and recovers quickly so he can continue being the playful little boy that he has been during this entire process.
Love,
Jack, Bri, Hazel, and Hudson
On behalf of Hudson's extended family we cannot thank everyone enough for all of the support that has already been given. Your prayers and love have meant so much to Jack and Bri and the whole Caldwell/Mena families. We remain in prayer over our sweet Hudson and for the Lord to graciously provide a good kidney in His perfect timing.
*Over the next several months leading up to and post transplant Hudson's family will need to prepare for the specialized care he will need - including an extended stay in the hospital post transplant. Hudson's family desires to be close by him during this time and will have lodging expenses, food costs, and additional transportation costs going back and forth the 4 hour round trip to Gainesville from their home. There are also some items that will make his recovery go smoother and allow him to be more comfortable. Your love and support truly mean so much!
Please join us as we pray for Hudson and this new chapter in his journey.
1. Please pray that Hudson will be placed on the Kidney Transplant List soon and with no complications.
2. Please pray for Hudson's team of doctors to have wisdom and the utmost care and attention to his specific body and needs.
3. Please pray that the doctors will provide clear updates and information to his parents during the transplant and will be caring and compassionate to them as they wait.
4. Please pray for Hudson's recovery to go smoothly and for his body to accept the new kidney.
5. Lastly, please pray for the donor family. While we rejoice that a kidney for Hudson is coming soon, we know that this will mean someone is no longer with us. Please pray for grace and comfort.
We are beyond grateful to you all and will send updates as we can.
All our love,
Hudson's Family
