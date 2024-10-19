A Miracle For Hudson

Raised:
USD $20,260
Campaign funds will be received by Marie Frost
Us Frost’s need your help. We need your prayers that God provides our son Hudson with a healing miracle. Prayers are more important than anything at this point. It pains me to say that we need financial support. During the past 7 months we have been busy building Reelay, settling into our new home in Knoxville, and homeschooling…all while our 5 year old son Hudson fights a rare, very aggressive malignant tumor in his mandible. He has had 6 total surgeries this year. All of which have been done with little insurance coverage. After each surgery, the tumor has reoccurred. We are currently in the process of getting our family situated back in Scottsdale so we can be near Mayo, and Phoenix Children’s hospitals. We know God is with us. We hope the medical team Hudson needs is here. We will fight holistically for our son while working with doctors to prepare the best path forward for him. We’re taking 1 day at a time because thinking too far behind or ahead is not emotionally or mentally productive for our family. We are trying to find a renter for our Knoxville home with the help of our family on the east coast who will be staying with our pets and walking potential renters through our special home. We are hoping to secure a renter and cover our monthly costs in Knoxville soon. Prayers up, heads up, and we WILL win. Blessings on your journey, as we all try to navigate the storms in life.
Love you all!
all our love to Hudson
Sending love and prayers. No child should have to go through this. May you find peace and strength in God.
Thinking of you and praying for your family and Hudson daily.
I don’t know you but I know Lauren Threet and her heart. Prayers for your sweet boy and family.
Prayers for Hudson and all of you.
I can’t imagine what your family is going through. I am praying for your little boy. Praying that the tumor will be extinguished for good and that you can move forward with some semblance of normality. Also praying the burden of your house will be lifted as you find wonderful renters. May God give you the strength you need for each day. God Bless each one of you.
Sending hugs and prayers to you all.
God bless you and your family.
