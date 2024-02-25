Supporting the Huber Family

February 9, 2024, was a happy day for the Huber family as Zach and Rachel (Pirkle) Huber welcomed their 3rd child Naomi into the world, giving siblings Ben and Summer a new baby sister.

Unfortunately, that joy was short lived as mom Rachel was admitted to the hospital just a week later on February 16th with stroke symptoms. The original diagnosis was hemorrhaging in an area of the brain that was inoperable, but a 2nd opinion led to an emergency operation later that evening that eventually helped stop the bleeding. The neurologist who first saw her that night says it is a miracle she survived the first night. (Praise God!)



Rachel has current and longer-term needs on her road to recovery... Currently she is in a debilitated state, having no use of the left side of her body, and with very limited use of the right side of her body. She will require bedside assistance 24/7 for an undetermined amount of time, in addition to follow-up surgeries and therapy. Additional assistance will be needed to help with childcare at home, and the family will now be planning to move from a two-story home into a single-story home.



Prayer requests:

Immediate healing for Rachel, as well as encouragement as she navigates the “new normal” she finds herself in.

Strength and encouragement for the immediate family and support team around her.

Wisdom for good resources to assist in the recovery process.

Financial assistance to help with upcoming expenses.

While we don't know how God will be working in this situation, we do know He is good and faithful, that He has not nor will He ever leave them, and He will meet their every need. Thank you for your prayers and any donation you may be able to submit as you join Rachel and her family in their recovery.

"Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise." ~Jeremiah 17:14 ESV

