Supporting the Huber Family

Raised:
USD $9,020
Campaign funds will be received by Zachary Huber
February 9, 2024, was a happy day for the Huber family as Zach and Rachel (Pirkle) Huber welcomed their 3rd child Naomi into the world, giving siblings Ben and Summer a new baby sister.
Unfortunately, that joy was short lived as mom Rachel was admitted to the hospital just a week later on February 16th with stroke symptoms. The original diagnosis was hemorrhaging in an area of the brain that was inoperable, but a 2nd opinion led to an emergency operation later that evening that eventually helped stop the bleeding. The neurologist who first saw her that night says it is a miracle she survived the first night. (Praise God!)
Rachel has current and longer-term needs on her road to recovery... Currently she is in a debilitated state, having no use of the left side of her body, and with very limited use of the right side of her body. She will require bedside assistance 24/7 for an undetermined amount of time, in addition to follow-up surgeries and therapy. Additional assistance will be needed to help with childcare at home, and the family will now be planning to move from a two-story home into a single-story home.
Prayer requests:
While we don't know how God will be working in this situation, we do know He is good and faithful, that He has not nor will He ever leave them, and He will meet their every need. Thank you for your prayers and any donation you may be able to submit as you join Rachel and her family in their recovery.
"Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise." ~Jeremiah 17:14 ESV
December 5th, 2024
December 5, 2024: Rachel’s Journey of Resilience
Since the last update, much has happened in Rachel’s ongoing journey of recovery. Previously, she had been regularly attending the brain injury day program at SCRIPPS in Encinitas, navigating numerous medical appointments to aid her progress. The months since have brought a mix of challenges and triumphs that have shaped her path and the lives of her family.
May: A Frightening Seizure
On May 24, Rachel was preparing for her day at the brain injury program. Her husband and their three children were home when she experienced her first and, hopefully, only seizure. In the middle of a conversation, Rachel suddenly stopped speaking and appeared frozen. Sensing something was wrong, her husband moved toward her, trying to elicit a response, but she remained unresponsive.
Rachel was in her wheelchair at the time, wearing her helmet to protect the area of her skull that had been removed. Her husband quickly got between her and the ground, supporting her head and neck to prevent her from falling while calling 911. While on the phone he also directed their 7-year-old son, Benjamin, to open the front door and signal the first responders, and their 5-year-old daughter, Summer, to keep newborn Naomi calm in her crib.
Once Rachel was taken to the hospital, her father, who was nearby for work, arrived to be with her so her husband could take the children to school and arrange for friends to care for them. Due to hospital policies prohibiting children in the emergency room, the family had to coordinate carefully. Rachel stayed overnight for observation, with her husband and father alternating between caring for her and the children. Although the doctors could not confirm the exact cause of the seizure, they suggested it might have been related to her previous craniotomy.
June-July: Milestones in Recovery
After receiving medical clearance and starting a new medication, Rachel was able to resume her speech, physical, and occupational therapies, as well as the driving program at the brain injury day program. On June 7, the children finished their school year, and on June 23, their fathers mother who goes by Oma took them to Washington State to spend part of their summer vacation at the house where their father grew up. This arrangement gave Rachel the opportunity to focus on her upcoming cranioplasty surgery.
On July 2, Rachel underwent the procedure to reconstruct the portion of her skull that had been removed earlier to save her life. The surgery was performed by the same doctor who had performed the life-saving craniotomy months prior. During a follow-up visit, the doctor humorously knocked on her newly restored skull, eliciting laughter from Rachel.
Fifteen days after the surgery, Rachel returned to the brain injury day program, showing remarkable determination. The children returned from their summer trip on July 28 and were thrilled to see their mom without her helmet for the first time since February.
August: Celebrations and Challenges
Rachel’s birthday on August 13 was celebrated with six desserts lovingly made by her husband and their two oldest children. Just days later, on August 15, Benjamin started second grade, and Summer began transitional kindergarten. The family faced a battle to keep the children enrolled at their previous school after moving to an ADA-accessible home outside the district. Despite the challenges, they succeeded in keeping the children at their school, a major victory for the family.
However, on August 16, Rachel faced an unexpected setback. She was discharged from the SCRIPPS brain injury day program because she no longer required speech therapy, which was a prerequisite for participation. This decision ended her access to occupational and physical therapies at the program, as well as the driving simulator she had been eager to use. Rachel, furious with their previous belittling, did not return to the program after her discharge.
September-October: Building Momentum
In September, the family made significant adjustments. Naomi began daycare at KinderCare on September 16, allowing Rachel’s husband to return to work. On September 25, the family arranged for in-home physical and occupational therapy, a process complicated by the challenges of navigating military referrals for civilian care. Rachel and her husband worked diligently with the therapists, making meaningful progress with the exercises provided. However, the therapists ultimately recommended that Rachel transition to a neurological rehabilitation facility for more specialized care.
Rachel was referred to Neurolab 360, a private facility not bound by insurance restrictions, which allows for a more comprehensive approach to recovery. On October 24, Benjamin completed his occupational therapy, having achieved all the growth necessary to pass his assessments. Around the same time, Rachel learned during an appointment with her hematologist that the DVT in her left leg had not resolved, requiring her to remain on blood thinners for another six months. Additionally, an ophthalmology evaluation on October 29 confirmed that the 50% vision loss in both eyes (on the left side) was likely permanent, a difficult reality for Rachel to process, though it did not diminish her determination.
November-December: Hope and Progress
Rachel’s in-home therapy concluded on November 1, but she transitioned to physical therapy at the Naval Hospital starting November 7. On November 21, she underwent an evaluation at Neurolab 360, where she began attending sessions regularly. The facility’s flexibility and specialized approach have provided a valuable resource for her recovery.
On December 4, during occupational therapy at Neurolab 360, Rachel achieved an amazing accomplishment, she was able to extend and retract her left arm at various times, a feat she had not accomplished since before her stroke in February. This moment marked a significant milestone in her recovery, bringing renewed hope and encouragement to her and her family.
A Continuing Journey
Rachel’s recovery remains a challenging but inspiring journey. Though the road ahead is long, her perseverance and the unwavering support of her family and community have been vital.
As Theodore Roosevelt famously said at his Speech at the Sorbonne, Paris, April 23, 1910, “It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming, but who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause; who, at the best, knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.” Rachel’s courage and determination embody this sentiment, reminding all who know her of the strength of the human spirit.
The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers and support they continue to receive. They ask for continued prayers for Rachel’s healing, strength for her family and support team, wisdom in accessing the right resources, and guidance for her medical providers. They trust in God’s provision and remain hopeful for the future.
May 6th, 2024
Update from Rachel herself.
Rachel left inpatient care a few weeks ago (April 25th) and is back home with her family. She still works 6 hours a day 3 days a week receiving therapies at an outpatient brain injury program that she will likely be in for a few more months.
Rachel started the brain injury program on May 1st after her initial evaluation to go on April 30th. The program is in San Diego and is a 30-minute drive away from where their house and because of this Zach is continuing to work on transportation to and from the program. Zach is also continuing to work on childcare options, keeping his oldest two in the same school as it is the only thing that hasn’t change for them, and in home health care options so once his time away from work is up, he can return confident that everyone at home is safe.
Rachel still must have multiple medical appointments and surgeries on her road to recovery on top of her left side not working properly which her rehab is working on. She still has to have the part of her skull they removed to save her life put back in, close the hole in her heart, eliminate the blood clots in her body, remove the filter they put in her leg to catch any loose blood clots so they don’t go into her lungs, and look at fixing her vision as she can only see on her right side currently.
The road to recovery for Rachel will be a long one, but she is meeting it all head on, one step at a time. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support. As we continue to walk alongside Rachel and her family on this journey, we ask for your continued prayers. We believe the prayers for Rachel's healing, strength for her immediate family, and support team. The wisdom in accessing the right resources for her recovery, and wisdom for the medical team providing care have been heard and answered. We thank God for all of you. We know that God is with us every step of the way, providing comfort, strength, and provision in abundance.
April 2nd, 2024
Dear Friends,
We wanted to provide you with an update on Rachel's journey toward recovery and express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support. Since our last update, Rachel has remained an inpatient at Tri-City hospital, where she is currently receiving care in the acute rehabilitation unit. Each day, she diligently undergoes physical, occupational, and speech therapy sessions as she battles through her recovery process. Rehabilitation has not been without its challenges, as she is also contending with pain, blood clots, and a recurring urinary tract infection.
We are grateful to share a praise report: Base housing came through and Rachel and her family will be relocated to an ADA accessible one-story home. This will significantly aid Rachel's transition upon her discharge, which is expected in a few weeks. Zach has been tirelessly working to ensure that the new home is fully prepared to meet the needs of Rachel and the three children. He continues to set up resources for child care as well.
After discharge, Rachel's medical team advises continuing her treatment at a specialized brain injury rehabilitation outpatient program in San Diego. This program will involve daily therapy sessions, which are anticipated to extend over a period of six months.
As we continue to walk alongside Rachel and her family on this journey, we ask for your continued prayers. We believe the prayers for Rachel's healing, strength for her immediate family and support team, wisdom in accessing the right resources for her recovery, and wisdom for the medical team providing care have been heard and answered. We thank God for all of you. We know that He is with us every step of the way, providing comfort, strength, and provision in abundance.
