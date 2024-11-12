Supporting the Hoyo Family

On November 11, 2024, our beloved brother Bryan Hoyo was involved in an accident and miraculously survived; however, the pain that Bryan currently feels extends far beyond the physical.

Unbeknownst to most, Bryan has been struggling with his mental health. His pain is one that stems from many years of trying to take control of his own wellness journey, partially due to an imbalanced healthcare system that does not support and prioritize mental wellbeing for those who cannot afford proper treatment.

Bryan is a father to three beautiful children, Lucas, Danny, and Georgie, and husband to Erika, who all suffer alongside him as he faces the challenges and realities of a broken healthcare system in which mental health is not covered by insurance.

While the path to mental wellness is a lifelong journey, the next few months are critical for Bryan to receive the treatment and medical attention that he requires to heal not only his body, but most importantly his mind so that he can return to being the best version of himself that so many know and love.

We appreciate any support you can offer during this period of healing as Bryan will be unable to work for an indefinite period of time and his family will need funds to help cover basic necessities as well as medical bills, including fees related to extended inpatient, and later, outpatient treatment.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

With love and gratitude,

The Hoyo Family