Howard Lentz Memorial

Raised:

 USD $950

Campaign created by Anonymous

Campaign funds will be received by Alexis Lentz

As many of you know, Howard Lentz—a dedicated family man, protector, provider, and father—passed away on October 11, 2024. He leaves behind his children Alexis and Logan Lentz, partner Kristin Moore, ex-wife Carolyn Lentz, parents Dr. Dale Lentz DDS and Beverly Lentz, brother Sage Lentz, and preceded in death by brother, Blaine Lentz.  The Lentz family is profoundly grateful for the outpouring of generosity and support from family, friends, and neighbors during this challenging time. Your kindness has touched their hearts beyond words.

In response to numerous requests, a memorial fund has been established in Howards honor. Contributions will help support the children's future endeavors, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

We kindly ask for your continued prayers for Howards children and family as they navigate this difficult journey. Your support means the world to them during this time. Thank you for all the love and kindness you've shown.

Recent Donations
Childrens Dental Village
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Tyler Monroe
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

For Howard Lentz’s family. So sorry for your loss. Tyler knew Howard from Real Men’s.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

With our profound sympathies on your tremendous loss. God bless you both abundantly and keep you in His constant care.

Nick and Evan Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Pociask Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Lexi and Logan. You are in our prayers…. Love the Pociask Family

The Erlbaum family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Howard will be missed, our love to you Lexi and Logan.

Stewart Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you Lexi & Logan!

