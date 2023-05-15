House of Jedidiah

Darth Phaedrus is a Master Arcanist knowledgeable and proficient in rhetoric, literature, the arcane and esoteric, philosophy, history, metaphysics, alchemy, sigilry, runeology, symbolism, martial arts, alternative healing methodologies, alternative technologies, kundalini, pranayama, and yoga meditation.

Darth Phaedrus lives with his wife and five children on a small farmstead in upstate New York. The family fills their days with home schooling, running the farm, managing a small food and clothing bank charity and a small contracting business. Darth Phaedrus and his wife’s main concerns are first their marriage and children, of course, followed by the charity work.

They plan to build a small but fully functional ascension temple to be used for meditation, research, education, healing, youth restoration and the center for a school for the esoteric.

