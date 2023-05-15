Campaign Image

House of Jedidiah

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,459

Campaign created by Mark Alemar

Campaign funds will be received by Mark Alemar

Darth Phaedrus is a Master Arcanist knowledgeable and proficient in rhetoric, literature, the arcane and esoteric, philosophy, history, metaphysics, alchemy, sigilry, runeology, symbolism, martial arts, alternative healing methodologies, alternative technologies, kundalini, pranayama, and yoga meditation.

Darth Phaedrus lives with his wife and five children on a small farmstead in upstate New York.  The family fills their days with home schooling, running the farm, managing a small food and clothing bank charity and a small contracting business.  Darth Phaedrus and his wife’s main concerns are first their marriage and children, of course, followed by the charity work. 

They plan to build a small but fully functional ascension temple to be used for meditation, research, education, healing, youth restoration and the center for a school for the esoteric.

Recent Donations
Show:
Caroline-Australia
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thankyou for all you and your family so to bring truth and life into the world

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

WIth great love.

Nicholas Nelson
$ 99.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

You man know me as SusieQ1987. Thank you for all you do. You have awakened the memory in my DNA, everything you say rings a bell. I’m so grateful for you!!

Sparkle plenty
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Referral from charlie F. Keep showing us the way!!

Valorie.
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless you Darth and your beautiful family. Thank you for all that you give to so many Valorie

Marie Ma
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessings from God abound ! Sending love and abundance your way !

Angela
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Grant Broussard
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Joanna MB
$ 33.00 USD
1 year ago

Dearest Darth & Johanna, May God bring you & your beautiful Family Love & Bliss in 2024!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Angela Gipple
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Jedidiah 50 Biblical 50 Sacred 50

SusieQ
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Leanne Hutton
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Bless you Darth & JoAnna, for all you are and all you do for family and community. You are pillars of the earth and angels sent to watch over and provide for those in need. Thank you for the opportunity to give back to you. 💚🙏🏻💚

Roseann
$ 169.00 USD
1 year ago

God bliss you Darth and JoAnna for all you doing our community and your home (sanctuary) love you both🙏🏼

Cassandra Ray
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

MattyL Metta
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

