Help Pay for Medical Bills

This campaign is to help cover the medical costs of saving Paul's life. He's in the hospital with congestive heart failure. He's a 40 year old father of 3 girls, Abby 15, Anna 13, and Mia 10. He is well loved by family and friends alike. Volunteers his time at church and works hard to provide for his family so his wife can stay home with their girls to homeschool them. He has given 10 years of his life to the Navy and has spent the past 10 years working as a civilian for the Navy. The loss of income will be devastating on the family.



To be transparent, we need $5000 to cover Paul's deductible and $5000 to cover outstanding medical bills. Any extra will go towards outpatient treatments. Anything you can give, is greatly appreciated.

