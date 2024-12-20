Help Pay for Medical Bills

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,440
Campaign funds will be received by Paul Householder
This campaign is to help cover the medical costs of saving Paul's life. He's in the hospital with congestive heart failure. He's a 40 year old father of 3 girls, Abby 15, Anna 13, and Mia 10. He is well loved by family and friends alike. Volunteers his time at church and works hard to provide for his family so his wife can stay home with their girls to homeschool them. He has given 10 years of his life to the Navy and has spent the past 10 years working as a civilian for the Navy. The loss of income will be devastating on the family.
To be transparent, we need $5000 to cover Paul's deductible and $5000 to cover outstanding medical bills. Any extra will go towards outpatient treatments. Anything you can give, is greatly appreciated.
Praying for you Paul!
Love you guys and praying for you.
Praying for you. Get better soon! Much love, The Espinosa Family
Paul, you & your family are in my thoughts & prayers. Wishing you all the best in these trying times.
May the Great Physician heal your body, Paul. And may He give strength, courage, hope, and peace to everyone in your presence who are helping you.
Sending prayers and hugs to you and your family
We love and appreciate you and your family, Paul. Prayers for a full and speedy recovery!
Praying for your recovery, have a great new years!
Get well soon neighbor
Praying for healing, provision and for peace to be with you all.
December 23rd, 2024
I got to leave the hospital around 1pm today.
Special thank you to the wife who was there daily and had to go to two different pharmacies to get everything that I'm supposed to be taking.
BLUF: thanks everybody for all the support! Honorable Mentions below (in zero particular order)...
Thanks to Joel Kirtley, Daniel Mcclough, Rebecca Wynn, JB Fairbanks, James Hanson (Lisa Morrissey Hanson), John Carter, Jay Singleton, Larry Mabe, Andy Bouchot, Bill & Chase Ullrich, Jared Goodson, Tim Rooney, Larry N Mona Howe, Pedro Reyes, Cazador Knoxville, Noah Carr (Shelley Carr), and probably a few others that I forgot for visiting.
Special thanks to Joe and Maria LeCato for being there in some capacity every day, and Joe who stayed with me two of the nights.
Rob Sorter for staying the night in the lobby (since he got kicked out of my room around 10:15pm) and coming back in the morning.
Also, @Jeannie Whitbeck for bringing the wife food and hanging out while Alissa stayed with me throughout the days.
John and Heather Jolly for taking care of the kids the first three days, and John staying with me Friday night through the insomnia.
The innumerable people who kept my phone making noise, especially Anthony Ben Valentino, Jared Standiford, Matthew Schirtz, Steve Bradsher, Durango Lenz, and Christopher Curtis. The Navy really does give you some lifelong friends, even if you don't talk/chat regularly and are up to 3000 miles apart.
My sisters Erin Murray and Liz Allen, my mom Debbie Hays Goodall, and my sisters of no blood relations Sheena Allen and Rachel Athena Medill.
The hospital staff at St Michael's in Silverdale for chuckling at my dark humor, Addi and Mandy (the Brazilian wax was a great bonus) at the HV unit/area, and my actual room RN's Tess and Jenny, and my tech Steph. Y'all definitely made a cold, dark room and constant poking/prodding/vitals much more bearable.
I'm incredibly greatful for how little time I spent awake (or not) and alone while trying to get stable enough to leave and breathe on my own.
There is still a long road ahead to back to functional with new limits, but I made it out of the hospital building in a wheelchair and walked myself into the car to go home unassisted.
We're tired. Looking forward to seeing Craig Sibley, Josh Cooper (hopefully), Jack Espinosa, and Durango Lenz & Jessie later this week.
Not that I'd quote him very often but "Can you feel the love tonight".....yes, most definitely.
Last but not least, thank you all for donating to the cause to keep us from drowning in the yet-to-be-seen medical bills I'll be receiving from this. As of today, total donations between the meal train and give/send/go are $5425.
https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/97o386
December 23rd, 2024
PTL!!!
Paul was discharged this afternoon. They kicked us out at 12pm. Our girls were at church and then was going to attend a play afterwards, so we decided to let them go ahead with those plans so I could get Paul home after picking up all his medications. Got him home and into the shower since it had been almost a week since he had gotten a shower. Got to surprise the girls when they got home from the play. It's been amazing to just soak up his presence in the house, making it a home.
We still have a long and rough road ahead of us. According to the doctors, his heart is a goner and he needs a transplant. But I'm not accepting that. I will go down however many rabbit holes I have to, to save his heart.
Continue to pray. We need as many prayer warriors on our side that we can get.
December 21st, 2024
Sorry for no updates. PLT! Paul's been off of oxygen since last night and he's been able to maintain blood o2 levels of 96%, which is amazing. He said he's feeling better than he has been the past week or so. Not where he normally should be, but better than he was earlier this week.
The heavy news is that after all the tests and scans they did on him, they determined that he's not a candidate for surgery. Too many blockages and damage to the heart and its vessels. His options are meds and PT and then going to heart transplant.
But I serve a mighty God and believe in miracles. He can heal my husband's heart.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.