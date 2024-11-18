Megan & Michael's Adoption Fund

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $6,125
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Horst
Dear Friends and Family,
We are very excited to announce that we are growing our family through adoption!
Adoption is something that we have talked about for many years. The Bible instructs us to care for orphans, and we have always had that desire, but the timing, for a variety of different reasons, was never quite right for us. As we have continued to pray about adoption, we have felt the Lord stir in our hearts that now is the time for us to move forward.
Beginning our adoption journey has filled us both with great joy and anticipation as we step out into the unknown, trusting God for wisdom and provision. We have been encouraged by several friends who have been through the adoption process to step out in faith and watch God provide for our needs along the way. So here we are, stepping out in faith, trusting that the Lord will indeed provide.
We hope that you will join us in this exciting adventure as we begin our adoption journey. Here's how you can support us:
-- Pray for us! Pray that we have wisdom as we make a lot of decisions. Pray that the Lord will provide for our needs. Pray for the birth mom and baby, whoever they may be, and pray that the Lord will direct us to the right match.
-- Support us financially, if you feel led to do so. We have started this GiveSendGo campaign to help us get started, but we will also be doing some fundraisers down the road and applying for grants to help with the high adoption fees. Any donation, big or small, is needed and appreciated.
-- Donate your hand-me-downs! This will be our first child, so if you have gender-neutral baby items you no longer need, we will gladly take them off your hands.
Thank you for your support and encouragement as we embark on this adoption journey!
In Christ,
Michael & Megan Horst
(Megan will be sending an adoption update in her newsletter each month. If you'd like to join her newsletter, follow this link: https://mailchi.mp/726507e11bb6/meganlhorst).
These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs and bless your journey. Shine Brightly! Philippians 4:19
"Thank you so much for giving to our adoption fund. We greatly appreciate it! " By Megan Horst
Much love!
"Thank you so much for your donation! " By Megan Horst
Much love and blessing to you. We hold you in our prayers.
"Thank you so much! We appreciate your support and your prayers! " By Megan Horst
January 3rd, 2025
We hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and New Year!
Thank you, everyone, for your continued prayers and support! We have raised $13,400 so far and are waiting for our home study to be completed.
Blessings,
Meg & Michael
December 6th, 2024
We are so grateful for everyone who has reached out to us! Thank you for your encouragement and support!
As of today, we have raised $2,975.
We are excited to begin our home study process. In most cases, the home study will take between six to ten weeks. After the completion of our home study, we will apply for grants and begin working with Mustard Seed Adoption Consultants.
In January, we will be having two adoption fundraisers -- a virtual silent auction and a paint night! I will be posting additional information on Facebook and also on my website meganlhorst.com/horstadoption.
December 3rd, 2024
We are so grateful for everyone who has reached out to support us financially, provided us with hand-me-downs, and shared words of encouragement and prayer.
As of today, we have raised $975.
Our first financial milestone to complete our home study is $2,500. This first milestone is essential as we are not eligible to apply for adoption grants before our home study has been completed.
Once we complete our home study, we will be signing on with Mustard Seed Adoption Consultants.
In January, we will be having two adoption fundraisers -- a virtual silent auction and a paint night! I will be posting additional information on Facebook and also on my website: www.meganlhorst.com/horstadoption.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.