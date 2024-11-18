Megan & Michael's Adoption Fund

Dear Friends and Family,

We are very excited to announce that we are growing our family through adoption!

Adoption is something that we have talked about for many years. The Bible instructs us to care for orphans, and we have always had that desire, but the timing, for a variety of different reasons, was never quite right for us. As we have continued to pray about adoption, we have felt the Lord stir in our hearts that now is the time for us to move forward.

Beginning our adoption journey has filled us both with great joy and anticipation as we step out into the unknown, trusting God for wisdom and provision. We have been encouraged by several friends who have been through the adoption process to step out in faith and watch God provide for our needs along the way. So here we are, stepping out in faith, trusting that the Lord will indeed provide.

We hope that you will join us in this exciting adventure as we begin our adoption journey. Here's how you can support us:

-- Pray for us! Pray that we have wisdom as we make a lot of decisions. Pray that the Lord will provide for our needs. Pray for the birth mom and baby, whoever they may be, and pray that the Lord will direct us to the right match.

-- Support us financially, if you feel led to do so. We have started this GiveSendGo campaign to help us get started, but we will also be doing some fundraisers down the road and applying for grants to help with the high adoption fees. Any donation, big or small, is needed and appreciated.

-- Donate your hand-me-downs! This will be our first child, so if you have gender-neutral baby items you no longer need, we will gladly take them off your hands.

Thank you for your support and encouragement as we embark on this adoption journey!

In Christ,

Michael & Megan Horst

(Megan will be sending an adoption update in her newsletter each month. If you'd like to join her newsletter, follow this link: https://mailchi.mp/726507e11bb6/meganlhorst).