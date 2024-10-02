Hope for the Hendras

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,250
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Hendra
On Thursday, September 26th, the Hendra family home was flooded up to 4 feet from a surge caused by Hurricane Helene. Eric, Kelly, their two young daughters and their family dog have lost their home, all their furniture, mattresses, all the girls books, electronics and toys as a result. Please pray about and consider helping them as they will be starting over with nothing, while trying to navigate their new life and search for their new home. Any donation, no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. God bless you.
I work with Stacy at RS Medical, I hope a little will help. I am keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers this Holiday season.
Sending love, hope and encouragement during this difficult chapter. Sending you light and the strength to persevere.
I’m so sorry to see what you guys are going through. Sending love from back home.
May God bless your efforts in rebuilding your lives. We're praying for you. Nothing good is ever lost. God bless
Thinking of you guys and praying for you all.
With heartfelt compassion, I can only hope that this tragically closed chapter somehow inspires the creation of a beautiful new book. Stay strong, work together, and believe in your power to overcome the greatest challenges that ate put before you.
We cannot imagine what you are going through. Sending love and prayers.
