Hope for the Hendras

On Thursday, September 26th, the Hendra family home was flooded up to 4 feet from a surge caused by Hurricane Helene. Eric, Kelly, their two young daughters and their family dog have lost their home, all their furniture, mattresses, all the girls books, electronics and toys as a result. Please pray about and consider helping them as they will be starting over with nothing, while trying to navigate their new life and search for their new home. Any donation, no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. God bless you.