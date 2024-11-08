Hope for the Rodriguez Family

Our family has been going through homelessness since July, my ex bailed on us and his agreement on helping us get into a smaller apartment and blocked me and refuses to pay child support and wont even send $20 for baby snow shoes and refuses to call our priest so we can work out something. Our churh and family has been helping with what they can and we are so thankful. But our car just broke down(timing belt). We are asking for money to help with food, a reliable car, and a retainer for a family lawyer and winter clothes and shoes for the kids. If any more is collected it will be used for lawyer fees which can exceed 30k in a family case, and for an rv to fix the homeless problem. If anyone has an rv they wouldn't mind donating that would be great. We stayed at a homeless shelter for three months and just don't want to go back. Or if anyone in the Colorado springs area wouldn't mind renting a big family a tiny apartment that would be such a blessing but an rv would be a permanent solution until I start my job.