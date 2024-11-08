Hope for the Rodriguez Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $9,000
Campaign funds will be received by Eden Hope Rodriguez
Our family has been going through homelessness since July, my ex bailed on us and his agreement on helping us get into a smaller apartment and blocked me and refuses to pay child support and wont even send $20 for baby snow shoes and refuses to call our priest so we can work out something. Our churh and family has been helping with what they can and we are so thankful. But our car just broke down(timing belt). We are asking for money to help with food, a reliable car, and a retainer for a family lawyer and winter clothes and shoes for the kids. If any more is collected it will be used for lawyer fees which can exceed 30k in a family case, and for an rv to fix the homeless problem. If anyone has an rv they wouldn't mind donating that would be great. We stayed at a homeless shelter for three months and just don't want to go back. Or if anyone in the Colorado springs area wouldn't mind renting a big family a tiny apartment that would be such a blessing but an rv would be a permanent solution until I start my job.
Prayers from Australia
God bless you
May the Holy Trinity Bless and Protect you
Sacred Heart of Jesus, I trust in Thee
Sorry I couldn't do more... Thank you for your bravery standing up to terrible teachers. Godbless
God Bless you and keep you.
If you haven't already, you might try contacting Catholic Charities of Central Colorado to see if they can help. See https://www.ccharitiescc.org/get-help/family-services/. The Catholic Charities Family Connections telephone number is 719-578-1222. In the meantime, I will be praying for you and your family.
God Bless this family
