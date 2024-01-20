Hope 4 Heather Cancer Fund

Goal:
We like to think that becoming extremely ill “…will never happen to me”, or at least not until I’m old. But, sometimes, it does.
In Cottonwood, a young single mom was recently diagnosed with cancer, possibly terminal. She has an active seven-year-old son and at her young age, had no reason to suspect she was ill with anything more than the flu until November of 2023. Here is her story:
In October, feeling bad and seriously low energy, I saw my doctor. A CT scan showed what my doctor called, “huge changes” since a test only a year before. On November 30th", I saw the scan... There was clearly a mass in my colon. Further tests revealed that it had already metastasized to my liver. A gastrointestinal doctor confirmed that I had colon cancer, but I didn’t get to see an oncologist until the 21st of December.
I work at Black Bear Diner since 2019 and they have been kind enough to give me the time off I need every two weeks for chemo, which started on January 3rd. I must take the next couple days off after each treatment, to recover from the effects of the chemo, but I have continued to work ever since my diagnosis. I imagine the time will come, sooner rather than later, that I will need help to pay for basic living expenses. Black Bear has graciously agreed to donate a portion of sales on a date TBD to go towards my further treatments. Please consider having a meal there that day to come.
My family helps me wherever they can to keep my son's life as normal as possible. Modern day Doctors do not have high hopes for my prognosis. We all know and believe that our God is bigger than that. We pray for a miraculous healing and God's direction in our next steps. I hope to seek alternative therapy, but it is massively expensive, and not covered by any insurance, to go alongside chemo. Any monetary support is greatly appreciated.
My little boy, Connor, plays soccer, and basketball, and loves taekwondo. He enjoys playing with his grandma’s dog and lots of his friends too. My parents have been good about arranging childcare and transport to and from school and sports. Connor’s dad, who has recently re-entered Connor’s life, has stepped in where he is able to. I am grateful for their support as we try to keep Connor’s life as close to normal as possible.
My family and I deeply believe in miracles, and we are hoping and praying for God's guidance as we do the footwork in an attempt to conquer this cancer. We need your support and prayers from near and far. They are all greatly appreciated. Thank you again.
Jeremiah 29:11-12 "For I know the plans I have for you," says the Lord. "They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen."
💗 LOVE YOU 💗
We love you so much
We love you so much.
Our prayers are with you all!
Sending you all the healing energy Fam. 🙏
Honey we are here for you with anything you need. You are loved!
Good luck to you and your little boy!!
My mother Chris is a cancer survivor, stay strong!
Heather is a wonderful person and we will also pray for her.
Sending so much love and positivity.
Bless your heart Heather. I hope this helps a little bit. I am pulling for you kid. <3
Prayers for you and your family.
February 24th, 2024
Heather wanted everyone to know how blessed she feels with all the donations,cards, phone calls and prayers. She is staying strong while getting chemo.Neuropathy is slowing her down and as she says "chemo brain" is real. At the end of March she will get her cancer markers checked and a scan to see if tumors are shrinking. Last cancer markers went from 21 to 7.6! 😊🙏😊🙏 Thank you to everyone for keeping her lifted up in prayers.⚘️🌞
Blessing to all!!!!!!
January 31st, 2024
Black Bear Diner in Cottonwood will be donating 20% of the days sales February 13th to support Heather's medical needs!
It's also Heather's birthday! Please come and help celebrate Heather's birthday by having lunch or dinner at Black Bear Diner this day.
Put it on your calendar to come down and have a meal or order to go! We feel so grateful for all the help and support.
