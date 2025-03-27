Hope for children in Gaza

Monthly Goal:

 KES 500,000

Total Raised:

 KES 602

Raised this month:

 KES 602

Campaign created by Zakaria Adam

Hope for children in Gaza

Families in Gaza are suffering, struggling to find food and warmth for their children. Parents go to bed hungry so their little ones can eat. Cold nights and empty plates have become their reality. But you can change that. Your donation can bring a meal to a hungry child, warm clothing to a shivering mother, and hope to a family in despair. No amount is too small—every act of kindness matters. Stand with Gaza. Give today. Change a life.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
602.00 KES
52 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo