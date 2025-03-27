Hope for children in Gaza

Monthly Goal:
KES 500,000
Total Raised:
KES 602
Raised this month:
KES 602
Families in Gaza are suffering, struggling to find food and warmth for their children. Parents go to bed hungry so their little ones can eat. Cold nights and empty plates have become their reality. But you can change that. Your donation can bring a meal to a hungry child, warm clothing to a shivering mother, and hope to a family in despair. No amount is too small—every act of kindness matters. Stand with Gaza. Give today. Change a life.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.