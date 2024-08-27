Hope for Dianne Mitchell A Friend in Need

She is looking at 9-12 months before she can have her hip replaced and will not be able to work as a real estate agent, as she will need to use a walker to get around. We are trying to help her stay afloat and take some pressure off. She is excellent in her career but due to her medical issues is not able to work to stay caught up on her bills.

If you could find it in your heart to lend a hand, we would be so grateful and she will be very relieved and full of gratitude for your love and support.

May God bless you, Friends of Dianne.

We are raising funds for our 78 year old friend who has been suffering with income loss due to multiple medical issues, recent diagnosis of cancer, and recently fell and completely fractured her hip last week. The doctors were only able to build back part of her hip due to it being completely shattered and will need a hip replacement.