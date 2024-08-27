Hope for Dianne Mitchell A Friend in Need

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $1,035
Campaign funds will be received by Dianne Mitchell
Feel better. You are in our prayers.
November 26th, 2024
Dianne had completely shattered her hip when she had fallen, they were not able to completely repair or replace her hip. The doctor had to re-build part of the hip back and will not be able to have hip replacement surgery for 9 months to a year. She is now at a rehab facility.
November 20th, 2024
Dianne thanks you all for donating! She was scheduled to go in for hip surgery yesterday and fell the night before and broke her hip. She is now in the hospital and hopefully will have her surgery today. She has a long rode of recovery. She still needs a lot of help financially. Today is also her birthday. Please donate, share and/or keep Dianne in your prayers. Thank you and many blessings! 🙏🏻
