Hope for Dianne Mitchell A Friend in Need

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $1,035

Campaign created by Laurie Dushaj

Campaign funds will be received by Dianne Mitchell

We are raising funds for our 78 year old friend who has been suffering with income loss due to  multiple medical issues, recent diagnosis of cancer, and recently fell and completely fractured her hip last week. The doctors were only able to build back part of her hip due to it being completely shattered and will need a hip replacement. 
    She is looking at 9-12 months before she can have her hip replaced and will not be able to work as a real estate agent, as she will need to use a walker to get around. We are trying to help her stay afloat and take some pressure off. She is excellent in her career but due to her medical issues is not able to work to stay caught up on her bills. 
     If you could find it in your heart to lend a hand, we would be so grateful and she will be very relieved and full of gratitude for your love and support. 
     May God bless you, Friends of Dianne.
Recent Donations
Bruce and Joan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Feel better. You are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Paul Bostrom
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Lorie
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Update #2

November 26th, 2024

Dianne had completely shattered her hip when she had fallen, they were not able to completely repair or replace her hip. The doctor had to re-build part of the hip back and will not be able to have hip replacement surgery for 9 months to a year. She is now at a rehab facility.

Update #1

November 20th, 2024

Dianne thanks you all for donating! She was scheduled to go in for hip surgery yesterday and fell the night before and broke her hip. She is now in the hospital and hopefully will have her surgery today. She has a long rode of recovery. She still needs a lot of help financially. Today is also her birthday. Please donate, share and/or keep Dianne in your prayers. Thank you and many blessings! 🙏🏻

