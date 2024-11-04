Campaign Image

Hope and Help for Wyatt & His Brothers

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $720

Campaign created by Lauren Kirckof

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Sprowls

Hope and Help for Wyatt & His Brothers

Recently, I learned about a family that really hit deep. Wyatt, a 22-year-old young man, has taken on the responsibility of raising his four younger brothers—J (9th grade), H (6th grade), R (4th grade), and R (1st grade). Their lives have not been easy. Their mother passed away from liver failure, and their father is incarcerated. The boys have faced hardship and loss but have a resilient, beautiful spirit. They had every reason to distrust anyone trying to help, yet they bravely chose to trust, fearing separation more than any struggle they faced together. And with God’s grace, they found people who could offer more than just material help—they found a community ready to love, support, and uplift them.


With Wyatt’s love, courage, and dedication, the judge granted him full custody. He balances part-time work and the enormous task of guiding his brothers, all while they live together in a small, run-down two-bedroom trailer. The home needs organizing, cleaning, and so much more. But what these boys need most is a chance for stability and a future filled with hope. Their courage and strength have shown us that even the smallest gesture can mean the world.

All contributions will go directly toward improving their living space and to repair the transmission of Wyatt’s vehicle. 

Here’s a note from my neighbor, Jessica, who first introduced us to this family:

 “About two months ago, we reached out to a school counselor and asked if any child needed assistance this school year. Through that simple question, God brought Wyatt and his brothers into our lives. They have faced tremendous challenges, and Wyatt has stepped up in ways that inspire us all. This is just the beginning. We have over 25 volunteers coming together to show these boys Christ’s love from November 6-8 as we work to create a clean, safe, and organized home for them. Every contribution—large or small—will be a gift of love to these incredible boys.” – Jessica & Greg S.

If you feel called to join in making a difference in their lives, please consider helping in whatever way feels right. I believe that together, we can show them that even in darkness, they are not alone. Please share the list with those you know that are always looking for a way to make an impact. 

Recent Donations
Beth Henry
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

God bless you all

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying over this dear family. May our Sovereign Lord continue to provide all their needs, according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:19

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3: 5-6

Cdanville
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Every little bit helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

God be with u & ur brothers

Nicole Stevens
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Jim and Missy Tucker
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

May God wrap you precious boys in his loving arms always. We are rooting for you!! God bless you all. Sent with much love..

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

What a great big brother. So proud of you.

Jeff and Talia C
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you all.

Kathleen LaBonte LoFaro
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

To Wyatt and his four brothers... NH here. I want you to know God's got you and your brothers in the palm of his hands to help you and protect you. His lights are everywhere, so take courage sweet one for the challenge you have embraced to keep your precious family together. You will be greatly rewarded for your faith and love of your siblings. I'm in awe of you and your heart!

