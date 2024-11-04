Hope and Help for Wyatt & His Brothers

Recently, I learned about a family that really hit deep. Wyatt, a 22-year-old young man, has taken on the responsibility of raising his four younger brothers—J (9th grade), H (6th grade), R (4th grade), and R (1st grade). Their lives have not been easy. Their mother passed away from liver failure, and their father is incarcerated. The boys have faced hardship and loss but have a resilient, beautiful spirit. They had every reason to distrust anyone trying to help, yet they bravely chose to trust, fearing separation more than any struggle they faced together. And with God’s grace, they found people who could offer more than just material help—they found a community ready to love, support, and uplift them.





With Wyatt’s love, courage, and dedication, the judge granted him full custody. He balances part-time work and the enormous task of guiding his brothers, all while they live together in a small, run-down two-bedroom trailer. The home needs organizing, cleaning, and so much more. But what these boys need most is a chance for stability and a future filled with hope. Their courage and strength have shown us that even the smallest gesture can mean the world.





All contributions will go directly toward improving their living space and to repair the transmission of Wyatt’s vehicle.





Here’s a note from my neighbor, Jessica, who first introduced us to this family:





“About two months ago, we reached out to a school counselor and asked if any child needed assistance this school year. Through that simple question, God brought Wyatt and his brothers into our lives. They have faced tremendous challenges, and Wyatt has stepped up in ways that inspire us all. This is just the beginning. We have over 25 volunteers coming together to show these boys Christ’s love from November 6-8 as we work to create a clean, safe, and organized home for them. Every contribution—large or small—will be a gift of love to these incredible boys.” – Jessica & Greg S.





If you feel called to join in making a difference in their lives, please consider helping in whatever way feels right. I believe that together, we can show them that even in darkness, they are not alone. Please share the list with those you know that are always looking for a way to make an impact.



