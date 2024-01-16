Supporting Hope

On the evening of September 19, 2022, I had an aortic dissection. Struggling to breathe, I managed to call for help no doubt by divine intervention, as I have no recollection of this. Without immediate diagnosis and treatment, mortality approaches 50% in the first 48 hours of onset. LifeFlight flew me to the medical center where I received emergency surgery and a mechanical valve. While in recovery, I suffered 2 strokes consecutively affecting my left side. I had a ileostomy since part of my colon had to be removed. Well God had plans for me and by His grace, I survived! After 6 months in the hospital and a year of intense rehab using a wheelchair, then a walker, I learned how to walk again. I now can walk with a cane and have gained strength in my left arm. I’m not 100% yet but God is faithful and I trust His timing. Being unemployed during this period, I have drained my savings. I have filed for disability which can take up to a year for approval. Until then, funds are desperately needed to afford my monthly medicines, ongoing doctor visits, and utilities. Any amount is truly appreciated. Prayer support is also requested and gratefully appreciated! Thank you for following my journey of hope and faith.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13