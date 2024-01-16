Supporting Hope

Monthly Goal:
On the evening of September 19, 2022, I had an aortic dissection. Struggling to breathe, I managed to call for help no doubt by divine intervention, as I have no recollection of this. Without immediate diagnosis and treatment, mortality approaches 50% in the first 48 hours of onset. LifeFlight flew me to the medical center where I received emergency surgery and a mechanical valve. While in recovery, I suffered 2 strokes consecutively affecting my left side. I had a ileostomy since part of my colon had to be removed. Well God had plans for me and by His grace, I survived! After 6 months in the hospital and a year of intense rehab using a wheelchair, then a walker, I learned how to walk again. I now can walk with a cane and have gained strength in my left arm. I’m not 100% yet but God is faithful and I trust His timing. Being unemployed during this period, I have drained my savings. I have filed for disability which can take up to a year for approval. Until then, funds are desperately needed to afford my monthly medicines, ongoing doctor visits, and utilities. Any amount is truly appreciated. Prayer support is also requested and gratefully appreciated! Thank you for following my journey of hope and faith.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13
I saw that you had given me a "like" on my art and I was wondering who "Hope Schulz" was. I looked at your page and saw you had an Aortic Dissection. I'm not very rich but I can afford $50. I had an aortic dissection this time last year. And more surgeries to go. My Doctor is Joseph S. Coselli.
Praying you get good news from the doctors.
Keeping you in my prayers my friend!
God bless you Hope
Hope, praying for God’s continued healing in your body and provision in your finances. Hope this helps a little.
I owe Jesus a favor, this donation is from Him.
Dearest Hope, You are an inspiration and a true woman of God. Isaiah 53:5. I love you, my sister.🙏🏻
My loving Hope You are cherished and admired by so many, for your strength, resilience, Faith, unconditional endless love for all, forgiveness, and your overall outlook and desire to live and walk with Jesus in this life. I'm honored to be loved by you. Your loving dTg SMbf forever. I love you deeply
March 19th, 2024
Just a quick update…I have several doctors appointments in April to determine if another surgery is needed. They've been monitoring my aorta which appears to have some dilation occurring. It is repairable but will require opening me up again. Please pray for me! Thank you for your unwavering support and love.
January 16th, 2024
Amazon Wish List Here’s my wishlist for Benny and the kitties. If you can help with any supplies, that would be a blessing! Thanks for your support.
January 7th, 2024
I’m looking for remote work!
With extensive administrative experience,
I'm your go-to person!
If you have any leads, please share.
I'll be happy to email you my resume.
Let's connect and make things happen!
Thank you!
