Hope after Helene

I’ve been on the ground here in the aftermath of Helene. It’s as bad as you can imagine but the magnitude of how that will ripple in the days to come are incomprehensible!

The recent devastation from Hurricane Helene has left many communities in the Tennessee and North Carolina mountain areas in dire need of support. Homes have been destroyed, infrastructure severely damaged, and many families are struggling to access basic necessities like food, clean water, and medical care. Your donation can make an immediate difference, providing critical relief for those affected. From emergency shelter and supplies to long-term rebuilding efforts, every contribution helps restore hope and rebuild lives in these hard-hit mountain communities. Together, we can help them rise stronger from this disaster.



Lets give theses folks HOPE

