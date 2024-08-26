Hope For Usao

Usao is a small fishing village located in Eastern Kenya, bordering Lake Victoria. The pristine and beautiful landscape surrounding the area is characteristic of this region. With all of its beautiful setting, there is a deep sadness that exists there.

Usao Village, like many areas of eastern Kenya, lives in abstract poverty. Sadly, conditions there are so bad, that in an area that has 20,000-30,000 people, the village does not even have a trained first aide clinic. Water in this region is often polluted, leading to water borne illness, and of course the mosquitoes contribute to the overall health problems of the population. Poor education and lack of an economic structure and vision further also contribute to the demise of the region.

But even as bad as these issues are, there is an even greater need that exists in Usao. In this area, there is not gospel teaching Church, leading to the overall hopelessness of life there. We know that the Hope found in a true relationship with God through Jesus is essential to giving Hope to Usao. The situation has been so bad, and so hopeless, that even women would try to poison their children, or commit suicide because they simply could not live with the hopelessness any longer.

Through our Send the Light Global Initiative we are hoping to change that outcome, one person at a time. We have partnered with a small group of Churches located in east Kenya for the express purpose of spreading the love and hope of Jesus Christ to the lost, hurting, and dying in this Region beginning with planting Hope Baptist Church.

In 2023, God was already preparing the way. We hosted a leadership conference in Mfangano Island, Kenya earlier this year, and we also partnered with a local church and hosted a women's conference, where we were able to establish some good contacts and also had requests to come back and start a gospel church. God opened a door for us to purchase a 3 acre parcel of lakefront property right between the lake and a main road. A construction fence has been constructed already after the purchase of the property, the land cleared, and we have located our desired building sight.

With all of that behind us, We are asking you to consider partnering with us in this endeavor. We are planning to a 1500 sqft Utility tent with metal framing to be used as church building. We have been working with the church planter for over a year, and feel it is time to move forward with this final phase of the project. We are projecting $3500 USD to purchase and the structure, and provide basic audio equipment and a generator (Currently the electricity is not functioning in that area). Prayerfully consider a financial gift of any amount. It will greatly help moving this project forward, bringing Hope to Usao, Glory to God, and eternal dividends. God Bless.

The Following is a Message from the Church Planter, Brother Cavin, about this area, in his own words.

" The Usao area has a population of 30000 person. The area is bordering the coast and the major economic activity is fishing which is done during the day and night. Most families were affected by /AIDs causing women to be widows taking care of young kids. So women to put abread on the table most men take advantage of them in order to join their boats for fishing at night, they engage them in sexual sin first. Children are exposed to this dangers of rape so we need a church: - to help create awareness of consequence of sin and need to come to repentance -regarding their body as the temple of the holy spirit -Find a place to serve God and get spiritual food . - a churçh as a hope for the lost - saying no to sexual sin - healing from the mind.

This we can do by having programmes in the church like : - women conferences - training on empowerment(agriculture, food preparation and laundry) -Assigning them church responsibility after discipleship programme. Usao village is 10 kilometres to one of the spiritual church near us (People mostly travel by foot). We need also a school to host the vulnerable children around since most of them are burden to their guardians and parents due to hard life of getting a meal so some are expose to drug abuse and rape and even dropout from schools, some die as a result of this ,some parents also harm their kids due to harsh living so in school we can help get christian Education away from harsh environment. Most public schools around are distantly place and children find it hard to walk to school and back home. Usao village is towards the interior of the village with unmarked roads which are impassable during rainy season so it's easily accessible by water, electricity is also a challenge so if we get a power generator can help us during church service. For security we need solar led lights. The land is bordering the beach market so this is a great opportunity for evangelism through open air crusade.”