Hope for the Connell Family and their Son

Goal:
CAD $72,000
Raised:
CAD $12,665
After years of advocating, exhausting personal savings, and utilizing every available community resource, the Connell family has come to a crossroads: either secure the specialized help their adopted son urgently needs, or face the devastating risk of adoption breakdown.
Their son has been accepted into Crane Lake Discovery Camp, a faith-based, wilderness-format therapeutic program that offers hope for families like the Connells. This camp provides intensive, Christ-centered support for young people navigating complex emotional and behavioral challenges.
The program has a proven track record and has several connections within the Great Commission Collective church network. Other families (known personally to the Connells) have seen transformation and healing through this program.
But this opportunity comes with a significant financial hurdle: up to $72,000 in program costs for the recommended 18 months.
The Connell family has poured every available resource into their son’s care, but the level of support he requires exceeds what they can provide on their own.
In the midst of this journey, Ken Connell has accepted the call to ministry and is in the process of planting a GCC church. As they work to serve their community and answer God’s calling, they are walking through an intensely personal trial that has stretched them to their limits.
• Give their son access to a safe, Christ-centered, therapeutic environment
• Provide him with the structure, counseling, and support he needs to thrive
• Preserve their family and avoid the tragic outcome of adoption breakdown
• Witness God’s healing work in their son’s life and their family as a whole
1. Donate: Every gift, no matter the size, brings them closer to this goal.
2. Pray: Lift up the Connell family in prayer for strength, provision, and peace.
3. Share: Please share this campaign with your church, small group, friends, and family.
Together, as the body of Christ, we can surround this family with the hope and help they need.
From the Connells:
We believe that God is our ultimate provider, and we trust Him for the impossible. We are stepping out in faith, asking for help, and believing that the Lord will make a way for our son to get the care he so desperately needs. He begins camp July 16th and they are allowing us to pay as we are able.
Give Today and Be Part of Their Miracle
Every donation, every prayer, every share makes a difference.
Thank you for standing with the Connell family.
Sending support and positive vibes to your family.
"Thank you for supporting the Connells and being part of their community.
Praying for your family that you would see and trust God’s goodness, power and grace in this difficult season. Isaiah 61:3 our God is able! Love in Christ to you Connells
"God is able - the only One able - to bring beauty from this and we believe that He can! Thank you for believing with the Connells.
Praying for God’s provision and mercy to be upon your family as He provides a way for your son to attend this faith-based, therapeutic program camp. May God bring healing to all and strengthen your family through this. Romans 15:13 “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.“
"Love how the God of hope gives us the Holy Spirit and through Him we can abound in hope. Thank you for praying for the Connells.
Praying that you will feel the blessing and love of the Lord for He is good.
"Amen! God is always good, and He will see the Connell family through this!
You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You. Is 26:3
"What a wonderful reminder that peace comes not from circumstances but comes from fixing our hearts and minds on God. Thank you!
Matthew 6:33
"Thank you for supporting the Connell family.
Praying most earnestly for you all and for Xavier to have this opportunity so that he can receive help and healing.
"Thank you for praying for the Connells as they navigate this time.
God is faithful! We are praying for your family.
"God is faithful! That is a truth we can stand on. Thank you for praying.
Praying for you as you navigate this journey
"Thank you for your prayers.
You've been an inspiration to me since the day I met you. God bless you both and your sweet family
"Thank you for supporting the Connell family. It means so much!
Praying for Connell family. May Our Lord guide and provide for this family. Phillipians 4:19 "And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus."
"Thank you for praying for the Connell family.
Philippans 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. Praying for you Ken, Erin and family.
"Thank you for supporting the Connell family!
July 17th, 2025
On July 16, the Connell’s dropped their son off at Crane Lake Discovery Camp. It was an incredibly emotional day, full of tears, hope, and God’s nearness. They felt the peace of Christ in a very real way as they said goodbye.
His first home visit is scheduled for August 26. The Connell’s are praying expectantly for all God will do in his heart between now and then.
Erin shared, “I am overwhelmed by God’s grace and His Church. I cannot believe what God has provided through His people. It is so incredible.”
The Connell’s are deeply grateful for your support. Thank you for walking with them.
They would be so thankful if you’d continue praying with them in these specific ways:
For their son:
For their family:
For camp staff and mentors:
“Thank you again for standing with us. We will never forget your generosity, your prayers, and your love. More updates to come as God writes the next chapter.”
With grateful hearts,
The Connell Family
