Hope for the Connell Family and their Son

Hope for the Connell Family: Help Their Son Get the Care He Needs

A Family Fighting for Their Child’s Future

After years of advocating, exhausting personal savings, and utilizing every available community resource, the Connell family has come to a crossroads: either secure the specialized help their adopted son urgently needs, or face the devastating risk of adoption breakdown.

The Next Step: Crane Lake Discovery Camp

Their son has been accepted into Crane Lake Discovery Camp, a faith-based, wilderness-format therapeutic program that offers hope for families like the Connells. This camp provides intensive, Christ-centered support for young people navigating complex emotional and behavioral challenges.

The program has a proven track record and has several connections within the Great Commission Collective church network. Other families (known personally to the Connells) have seen transformation and healing through this program.

But this opportunity comes with a significant financial hurdle: up to $72,000 in program costs for the recommended 18 months.

Why Your Help Matters

The Connell family has poured every available resource into their son’s care, but the level of support he requires exceeds what they can provide on their own.

In the midst of this journey, Ken Connell has accepted the call to ministry and is in the process of planting a GCC church. As they work to serve their community and answer God’s calling, they are walking through an intensely personal trial that has stretched them to their limits.

With your help, they can:

• Give their son access to a safe, Christ-centered, therapeutic environment

• Provide him with the structure, counseling, and support he needs to thrive

• Preserve their family and avoid the tragic outcome of adoption breakdown

• Witness God’s healing work in their son’s life and their family as a whole

How You Can Help

1. Donate: Every gift, no matter the size, brings them closer to this goal.

2. Pray: Lift up the Connell family in prayer for strength, provision, and peace.

3. Share: Please share this campaign with your church, small group, friends, and family.

Together, as the body of Christ, we can surround this family with the hope and help they need.

From the Connells:

We believe that God is our ultimate provider, and we trust Him for the impossible. We are stepping out in faith, asking for help, and believing that the Lord will make a way for our son to get the care he so desperately needs. He begins camp July 16th and they are allowing us to pay as we are able.

Give Today and Be Part of Their Miracle

Every donation, every prayer, every share makes a difference.

Thank you for standing with the Connell family.



