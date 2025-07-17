Campaign Image

Hope for the Connell Family and their Son

Goal:

 CAD $72,000

Raised:

 CAD $12,665

Campaign created by Stacey Weeks

Campaign funds will be received by Erin Connell

Hope for the Connell Family: Help Their Son Get the Care He Needs

A Family Fighting for Their Child’s Future

After years of advocating, exhausting personal savings, and utilizing every available community resource, the Connell family has come to a crossroads: either secure the specialized help their adopted son urgently needs, or face the devastating risk of adoption breakdown.

The Next Step: Crane Lake Discovery Camp

Their son has been accepted into Crane Lake Discovery Camp, a faith-based, wilderness-format therapeutic program that offers hope for families like the Connells. This camp provides intensive, Christ-centered support for young people navigating complex emotional and behavioral challenges.

The program has a proven track record and has several connections within the Great Commission Collective church network. Other families (known personally to the Connells) have seen transformation and healing through this program.

But this opportunity comes with a significant financial hurdle: up to $72,000 in program costs for the recommended 18 months.

Why Your Help Matters

The Connell family has poured every available resource into their son’s care, but the level of support he requires exceeds what they can provide on their own.

In the midst of this journey, Ken Connell has accepted the call to ministry and is in the process of planting a GCC church. As they work to serve their community and answer God’s calling, they are walking through an intensely personal trial that has stretched them to their limits.

With your help, they can:

• Give their son access to a safe, Christ-centered, therapeutic environment

• Provide him with the structure, counseling, and support he needs to thrive

• Preserve their family and avoid the tragic outcome of adoption breakdown

• Witness God’s healing work in their son’s life and their family as a whole

How You Can Help

1. Donate: Every gift, no matter the size, brings them closer to this goal.

2. Pray: Lift up the Connell family in prayer for strength, provision, and peace.

3. Share: Please share this campaign with your church, small group, friends, and family.

Together, as the body of Christ, we can surround this family with the hope and help they need.

From the Connells:

We believe that God is our ultimate provider, and we trust Him for the impossible. We are stepping out in faith, asking for help, and believing that the Lord will make a way for our son to get the care he so desperately needs. He begins camp July 16th and they are allowing us to pay as we are able.

Give Today and Be Part of Their Miracle

Every donation, every prayer, every share makes a difference.

Thank you for standing with the Connell family.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
2 days ago

Marj Walker
$ 50.00 CAD
3 days ago

Sending support and positive vibes to your family.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for supporting the Connells and being part of their community.

Anonymous Giver
$ 450.00 CAD
3 days ago

Praying for your family that you would see and trust God’s goodness, power and grace in this difficult season. Isaiah 61:3 our God is able! Love in Christ to you Connells

Response from Campaign Owner:

"God is able - the only One able - to bring beauty from this and we believe that He can! Thank you for believing with the Connells.

Wilkk Hotboy
$ 10.00 CAD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
4 days ago

Praying for God’s provision and mercy to be upon your family as He provides a way for your son to attend this faith-based, therapeutic program camp. May God bring healing to all and strengthen your family through this. Romans 15:13 “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.“

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Love how the God of hope gives us the Holy Spirit and through Him we can abound in hope. Thank you for praying for the Connells.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 days ago

Praying that you will feel the blessing and love of the Lord for He is good.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Amen! God is always good, and He will see the Connell family through this!

Anonymous
$ 250.00 CAD
5 days ago

You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You. Is 26:3

Response from Campaign Owner:

"What a wonderful reminder that peace comes not from circumstances but comes from fixing our hearts and minds on God. Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
6 days ago

Matthew 6:33

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for supporting the Connell family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
6 days ago

Gord Petersen
$ 500.00 CAD
7 days ago

Praying most earnestly for you all and for Xavier to have this opportunity so that he can receive help and healing.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for praying for the Connells as they navigate this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
7 days ago

God is faithful! We are praying for your family.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"God is faithful! That is a truth we can stand on. Thank you for praying.

Anonymous
$ 50.00 CAD
7 days ago

Praying for you as you navigate this journey

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
7 days ago

You've been an inspiration to me since the day I met you. God bless you both and your sweet family

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for supporting the Connell family. It means so much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
7 days ago

Praying for Connell family. May Our Lord guide and provide for this family. Phillipians 4:19 "And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus."

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for praying for the Connell family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
8 days ago

Philippans 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. Praying for you Ken, Erin and family.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for supporting the Connell family!

Updates

Update - July 17

July 17th, 2025

On July 16, the Connell’s dropped their son off at Crane Lake Discovery Camp. It was an incredibly emotional day, full of tears, hope, and God’s nearness. They felt the peace of Christ in a very real way as they said goodbye.

His first home visit is scheduled for August 26. The Connell’s are praying expectantly for all God will do in his heart between now and then.

Erin shared, “I am overwhelmed by God’s grace and His Church. I cannot believe what God has provided through His people. It is so incredible.”

The Connell’s are deeply grateful for your support. Thank you for walking with them.

How You Can Pray

They would be so thankful if you’d continue praying with them in these specific ways:

For their son:

  • That God would soften his heart and draw him fully to Himself
  • That he would begin to process and manage his emotions in a God-honoring way
  • That he would experience deep healing and belonging in Christ

For their family:

  • That they would feel God’s comfort and peace
  • That they would trust the Lord in every step, even when it’s painful
  • That their older children would see God’s hand in their family’s story and in their own hearts

For camp staff and mentors:

  • For wisdom, compassion, and spiritual protection as they guide and disciple each child
  • That God would use them as vessels of truth and healing

“Thank you again for standing with us. We will never forget your generosity, your prayers, and your love. More updates to come as God writes the next chapter.”

With grateful hearts,

The Connell Family


Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

