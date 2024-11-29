Hope For Christmas Outreach 2024

Each year the Hope For Christmas outreach touches the lives of families that are in need of help for Christmas. Each guest comes as a servant to help others in need and to make a little money for their own families. In other words they are coming for a hand up not a hand out. Imagine their excitement when we tell them all that the families in need that we are there to help are all of them! We provide each guest a new Bible and some cash and Walmart gift cards along with a short gospel message that we call: "Why did God choose you?". Very powerful and God always shows up !