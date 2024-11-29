Hope For Christmas Outreach 2024

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $3,020
Campaign funds will be received by Sons Of God Ministry
Each year the Hope For Christmas outreach touches the lives of families that are in need of help for Christmas. Each guest comes as a servant to help others in need and to make a little money for their own families. In other words they are coming for a hand up not a hand out. Imagine their excitement when we tell them all that the families in need that we are there to help are all of them! We provide each guest a new Bible and some cash and Walmart gift cards along with a short gospel message that we call: "Why did God choose you?". Very powerful and God always shows up !
God Bless you all for doing this for those in real need! Thank you.
Let Christ be magnified! From one Kairos brother to another.
May God bless this ministry
Keep up The Kingdom Work! God Bless!
Proud to support Hope For Christmas again this year!
