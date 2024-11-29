Hope For Christmas Outreach 2024

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $3,020

Campaign created by Brent Chance

Campaign funds will be received by Sons Of God Ministry

Each year the Hope For Christmas outreach touches the lives of families that are in need of help for Christmas.  Each guest comes as a servant to help others in need and to make a little money for their own families.  In other words they are coming for a hand up not a hand out.  Imagine their excitement when we tell them all that the families in need that we are there to help are all of them!  We provide each guest a new Bible and some cash and Walmart gift cards along with a short gospel message that we call: "Why did God choose you?".  Very powerful and God always shows up !

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

God Bless you all for doing this for those in real need! Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

John Tillie
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Let Christ be magnified! From one Kairos brother to another.

Marty B
$ 500.00 USD
28 days ago

May God bless this ministry

Wilson Law Associates
$ 1000.00 USD
30 days ago

Brian Blair
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up The Kingdom Work! God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Proud to support Hope For Christmas again this year!

