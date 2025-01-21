When a beautiful Christian soul is in need, how are we asked to respond? Do we turn our heads the other way or are we asked to do what Jesus calls us to do?

“In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” - Matthew 5:16

In the spirit of Matthew 5:16, we come before you humbly asking for your help with our amazing friend, Teri Williamson. On July 20th , 2023 Teri underwent a major surgery which revealed that she had Stage 3 C Ovarian Cancer. On August 14th she began a 6 month regimen of chemotherapy to kill any remaining cancer cells that were not removed through her surgery. Teri completed her last chemo treatment in November of 2023 with the news that she was in remission! She then remained in remission until November 27, 2024.

In the unexpected turn of events her cancer has returned and her diagnosis did not come with a good prognosis of a long life. Her oncologist didn't give her any hope for life after her most recent diagnosis. Teri had already done Chemo and knew she did not want the poor quality of life that comes with standard medical treatments taking any quality of life she has and numbering her days. She was not willing to accept that, so she decided to start researching integrative treatments and discovered the Hope4Cancer Treatment Center. Impressed by the amount of therapies available to patients and the comprehensive 7 Key Principles of Cancer Therapy™ framework, she promptly decided to contact them to discuss her prognosis and options for Integrative treatments specifically for her Cancer diagnosis. After talking with them she said this is the first time she had felt a true sense of hope. Hope4Cancer not only offers hope for Cancer patients but also has a great success rate. These treatments are expensive, and unfortunately, insurance doesn’t cover integrative and alternative treatments.

During Teri’s battle with cancer, she tragically lost her sweet Mother and since then has become her father’s primary caregiver. Yet during her own challenges, Teri continues to be a light to others, continually speaking and sharing of the goodness and grace of God.

She also owns her own CrossFit gym where she has selflessly devoted her time to motivating members to live healthier lives. Over the 11 years of owning this gym, she has strengthened, encouraged and dedicated her time and efforts to improving the lives of others.

Teri will need to take time away from her gym and her father and will need additional income to fill in the gaps while she undergoes treatments. The clinic in Mexico specializes in immunotherapies and other methods geared towards destroying existing cancer cells while trying to restore the immune system’s ability to recognize and attack the cancerous cells on its own. Given Teri’s age and her otherwise incredibly good health, there is hope that this could work!

Please prayerfully consider helping Teri. Every donation, no matter what the size, is a gift of hope and a chance to save her life. Even the most modest donation will help us reach our goal. If you are unable, prayers are certainly needed and will undoubtedly be heard.





With Prayerful Thanks,

Friend and Family



