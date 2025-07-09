Honouring Luke Campbell

Hi All,

On Saturday, June 21st, 2025, we tragically lost our beloved friend, Luke Campbell. To everyone who shared memories with Luke, he truly valued each and every moment. The pain of his loss is like a candle... slowly fading as we come to understand he's in a better place 🕊️🤍

We’ve created this fund to support Luke’s family with funeral costs, memorial arrangements, and anything else they may need during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to the family.

Luke was one of a kind, selfless, kind-hearted, hilarious, and yes, definitely stubborn 🤣. He would give his last even when he had little to give. That’s just who he was, and we loved him for it.

Thank you so much for your love, support, and generosity. Let’s honor Luke the way he deserves.

With love,

The Campbell Family 🤍