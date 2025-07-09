Campaign Image

Honouring Luke Campbell

 GBP £2,000

 GBP £1,645

Campaign created by Dylan Afrifa

Honouring Luke Campbell

Hi All,

On Saturday, June 21st, 2025, we tragically lost our beloved friend, Luke Campbell. To everyone who shared memories with Luke, he truly valued each and every moment. The pain of his loss is like a candle... slowly fading as we come to understand he's in a better place 🕊️🤍

We’ve created this fund to support Luke’s family with funeral costs, memorial arrangements, and anything else they may need during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to the family.

Luke was one of a kind, selfless, kind-hearted, hilarious, and yes, definitely stubborn 🤣. He would give his last even when he had little to give. That’s just who he was, and we loved him for it.

Thank you so much for your love, support, and generosity. Let’s honor Luke the way he deserves.

With love,

The Campbell Family 🤍

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
1 hour ago

R.I.P…♥️ from all my family!

Kieran
£ 30.00 GBP
11 hours ago

R.I.P bro, top lad ❤️

Anonymous Giver
£ 25.00 GBP
23 hours ago

So sorry for your loss. Praying that God will give you the strength through this difficult time. Sending much love to Arianna, mum and the rest of the family.

Geff
£ 50.00 GBP
1 day ago

R.I.P Luke bro. Gone too soon, sending blessings and love to your family. Will forever miss you x

Noma Sibanda
£ 20.00 GBP
1 day ago

Sending your so much love, hugs and prayers🩷🩷🩷

Sinead Blake
£ 10.00 GBP
1 day ago

Praying God sends His angels to comfort you all at this time 🕊️❤️

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 day ago

Sending love to you all 🙏🏾❤️

Yasmin Dawes
£ 10.00 GBP
1 day ago

Rest in eternal everlasting peace Luke. Praying for Luke, his family and friends 🩵

Leanne Borg
£ 20.00 GBP
2 days ago

Heartbreaking news - RIP Luke x

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
3 days ago

Gus
£ 100.00 GBP
3 days ago

My brother🫂 forever missed

Sedef
£ 50.00 GBP
4 days ago

Fly high Luke! 🙏🕊️

Sophie Graham
£ 10.00 GBP
5 days ago

Louise Cloran
£ 10.00 GBP
5 days ago

Abbigail sirrell
£ 5.00 GBP
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
5 days ago

❤️

Joy HG
£ 10.00 GBP
5 days ago

🤍

Rhys Kent
£ 20.00 GBP
5 days ago

Michael wobil
£ 20.00 GBP
6 days ago

