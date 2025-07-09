Honouring Luke Campbell

Goal:
GBP £2,000
Raised:
GBP £1,645
Hi All,
On Saturday, June 21st, 2025, we tragically lost our beloved friend, Luke Campbell. To everyone who shared memories with Luke, he truly valued each and every moment. The pain of his loss is like a candle... slowly fading as we come to understand he's in a better place 🕊️🤍
We’ve created this fund to support Luke’s family with funeral costs, memorial arrangements, and anything else they may need during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to the family.
Luke was one of a kind, selfless, kind-hearted, hilarious, and yes, definitely stubborn 🤣. He would give his last even when he had little to give. That’s just who he was, and we loved him for it.
Thank you so much for your love, support, and generosity. Let’s honor Luke the way he deserves.
With love,
The Campbell Family 🤍
R.I.P…♥️ from all my family!
R.I.P bro, top lad ❤️
So sorry for your loss. Praying that God will give you the strength through this difficult time. Sending much love to Arianna, mum and the rest of the family.
R.I.P Luke bro. Gone too soon, sending blessings and love to your family. Will forever miss you x
Sending your so much love, hugs and prayers
Praying God sends His angels to comfort you all at this time 🕊️❤️
Sending love to you all 🙏🏾❤️
Rest in eternal everlasting peace Luke. Praying for Luke, his family and friends
Heartbreaking news - RIP Luke x
My brother🫂 forever missed
Fly high Luke! 🙏🕊️
❤️
🤍
