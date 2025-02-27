Campaign Image

Caring for Ruth Mar and her children

A Devoted Husband, A Loving Father, A Heartbreaking Loss

In an instant, Ruth Mar’s world was shattered. Her beloved husband, Tim Mar, was tragically taken from her in an unexpected fire, leaving behind a grieving wife and two young children who now face a future without their father’s love, guidance, and support. Tim was more than just a husband and dad—he was their rock, their provider, and their safe place.

While a small insurance policy exists, it won’t be enough to support the family in the months and years ahead. Ruth now faces the overwhelming challenge of raising her children alone while grieving this unimaginable loss. Every donation is a lifeline—helping with the mortgage, groceries, childcare, and providing stability for the road ahead.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying God’s comfort, peace, and provision over you and your family.

Cassandra Hamilton
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for Ruth and her precious kids.

Dotti Harris
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

