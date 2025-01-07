Help Cover Funeral Expenses for Tawng Lai

Goal:
USD $13,500
Raised:
USD $9,300
Campaign funds will be received by Melaina Callahan
On January 3rd, 16-year-old Tawng’s life ended far too soon, leaving his family and friends devastated. Tawng, a Burmese refugee who came to the U.S. over a decade ago, overcame great challenges after losing both parents at a young age. Melaina stepped in without hesitation, welcomed him and his siblings into her home and raised them as her own.
Recently, Tawng had become the victim of racism and bullying, which resulted in his death. This unexpected tragedy has left Melaina facing the dual burden of grief and financial strain. Funds raised will cover funeral expenses and any extra that's raised will provide Melaina time off work to grieve and heal. Your generosity honors Tawng’s memory and offers comfort to his family during this heartbreaking time. Thank you for your compassion.
We are praying for your family!
Sending prayers to you all.
Melaina, I pray that the peace of our God continues to overwhelm your heart and mind as well as your family’s. You are an amazing mother. Praying for you and your loved ones- Sarai
Sending so much love
Praying for peace and comfort
So sorry
I’m so sorry that your family is going through this. No family deserves to lose a child. As someone who’s lost too many to suicide, I know how you feel and the effects of this loss. It’s an absolute travesty and I’m so incredibly sorry for all of it. I know it’s not very much, but I hope that it makes a difference. I’ll keep your family in my prayers. He seems like a kind young man.
Condolences 🙏
We are praying for you as you grieve and manage the grief of your family.
Praying for your family!
I am so heartbroken for your family. I pray you find peace and comfort in the Lord.
So sorry for your loss. Praying for family and friends.
January 7th, 2025
You all have showed up in such a beautiful way for Tawng's family. Each time you share, pray or give, you are showing this family God's love. I (Kelly) am updating the total needed for this campaign now that we have all of the financial details in. When I initially set it up, I was doing so with limited information due to a desire to get help coming in as quickly as possible to lighten the load. As quotes have firmed up for all of the various considerations, we've been able to get a more accurate total.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for showing up for this family that is so dear to my heart. This means the world to them.
