Help Cover Funeral Expenses for Tawng Lai

On January 3rd, 16-year-old Tawng’s life ended far too soon, leaving his family and friends devastated. Tawng, a Burmese refugee who came to the U.S. over a decade ago, overcame great challenges after losing both parents at a young age. Melaina stepped in without hesitation, welcomed him and his siblings into her home and raised them as her own.

Recently, Tawng had become the victim of racism and bullying, which resulted in his death. This unexpected tragedy has left Melaina facing the dual burden of grief and financial strain. Funds raised will cover funeral expenses and any extra that's raised will provide Melaina time off work to grieve and heal. Your generosity honors Tawng’s memory and offers comfort to his family during this heartbreaking time. Thank you for your compassion.