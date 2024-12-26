Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $6,630

Campaign created by Courtney Lurry

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Woods

Honoring Malakai Elijah Woods:

Our beloved Malakai Elijah Woods was born on December 29, 2003, and tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Monday, December 23, 2024, just days before his 21st birthday. Malakai brought love, light, and laughter to everyone who knew him and left an undeniable mark on the hearts of his family and friends.  

In this time of immense grief, we are coming together to celebrate Malakai’s life and give him the farewell he truly deserves. We are raising funds to cover funeral and memorial expenses, allowing his family to focus on healing without the added financial strain.  

Malakai was a cherished son to Kimberly Bradley (Woods), a loving brother, a treasured grandson, and a dear friend to many. His vibrant spirit and kind heart touched everyone around him, and his memory will forever remain in the hearts of his parents, brother, grandparents, great-grandparents, cousins, uncles, aunts, and countless friends.  

We are seeking to raise $20,000 to cover funeral, burial, and memorial costs. Any additional funds will go toward supporting his family during this challenging time.  

Here’s how you can help:  

Send donations to @Michael-Woods-10 on Venmo

1. Donate: Any amount, big or small, will make a meaningful difference.  

2. Share: Please share this campaign with your network to help us reach more people who knew and loved Malakai.  

We are deeply grateful for your support during this unimaginable time. Thank you for helping us honor Malakai’s memory and for standing with our family in love and solidarity.  

The Woods Family 



Recent Donations
Dr izetta
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

My condolences 💐 fam

Trinity Football
$ 300.00 USD
2 days ago

Jan and Mitch Sproul
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

We extend our deepest sympathy.

Tiffany Henderson
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

I’m with you guys. I’m so sorry for what happened.

Steffi Walthall
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss and your family is in our hearts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort and strengthen your entire family.

Douglas Byrd Class of 03
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending our prayers, love and comfort.

Mary Goins
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying for family

The Riveras
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

We’ll always remember Malakai. Love you bro! Prayers for the entire family.

The Candis family
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you during this trying time

Stephanie Weeks
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Marfo
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Sending prayers

Shirleen
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

I will continue

Michael Hoggard
$ 75.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for you all.

Joseph Williams II
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Keeping the entire Woods family in my prayers. May God strengthen you and give you peace that surpasses all understanding.

DeeDee Cromartie-Reid
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Prayers and Love forever in my Heart for Kimberly and the Woods/Bradley Family. My 🙏🏾 Condolences

Shontee Graham
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

My condolences to the Woods family. Praying for strength and comfort during this difficult time and the days ahead. I’m truly sorry for your loss.

TJ Lewis
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. Eternal rest grant Him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine ✨️ upon Him. May he rest in peace. Amen 🙏🏻

