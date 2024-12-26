Honoring Malakai Elijah Woods:

Our beloved Malakai Elijah Woods was born on December 29, 2003, and tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Monday, December 23, 2024, just days before his 21st birthday. Malakai brought love, light, and laughter to everyone who knew him and left an undeniable mark on the hearts of his family and friends.



In this time of immense grief, we are coming together to celebrate Malakai’s life and give him the farewell he truly deserves. We are raising funds to cover funeral and memorial expenses, allowing his family to focus on healing without the added financial strain.



Malakai was a cherished son to Kimberly Bradley (Woods), a loving brother, a treasured grandson, and a dear friend to many. His vibrant spirit and kind heart touched everyone around him, and his memory will forever remain in the hearts of his parents, brother, grandparents, great-grandparents, cousins, uncles, aunts, and countless friends.



We are seeking to raise $20,000 to cover funeral, burial, and memorial costs. Any additional funds will go toward supporting his family during this challenging time.



Here’s how you can help:

Send donations to @Michael-Woods-10 on Venmo

1. Donate: Any amount, big or small, will make a meaningful difference.

2. Share: Please share this campaign with your network to help us reach more people who knew and loved Malakai.

We are deeply grateful for your support during this unimaginable time. Thank you for helping us honor Malakai’s memory and for standing with our family in love and solidarity.



The Woods Family







