Honor James Kade Morris With A Final Resting Place

With heavy hearts and immense love, we come to you seeking your support for a cause that is incredibly dear to us. On April 14th, 2020, our beloved James Kade Morris departed this world, leaving behind cherished memories and an unfillable void in our hearts.

As we approach each anniversary of Kade's passing, the need to find a peaceful and permanent resting place for him grows more pressing—a sanctuary where friends and family can come together to remember and celebrate his life. Unfortunately, the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from holding a proper celebration of life at the time of his passing. With restrictions limiting gatherings to only ten people, many who were touched by Kade never had the opportunity to say their goodbyes. Additionally, financial constraints at the time prevented us from securing a permanent resting place for his ashes. Today, the costs associated with securing a cremation niche in a columbarium, and organizing a small memorial service remain beyond our current means, underscoring the urgency of our campaign.





Your generous contributions will help provide:

A Small Memorial/Celebration of Life : We aim to commemorate Kade's life with a touching ceremony that celebrates the joy and love he brought into our lives.

: We aim to commemorate Kade's life with a touching ceremony that celebrates the joy and love he brought into our lives. Cremation Niche in a Columbarium : Our ultimate goal is to provide Kade with a serene and permanent resting place. Your support will enable us to secure a cremation niche within a columbarium, where his presence will be forever cherished.

How You Can Help :

Every contribution, no matter the size, will bring us one step closer to providing Kade with the memorial he deserves and offering those who loved him a place to reflect and heal. We are immensely grateful for any support you can provide, whether it be a donation, sharing this campaign with others, or sending words of encouragement and prayer.





How to Contribute:

To contribute, you can follow the instructions on this page to donate. Please feel free to share this campaign with others who knew Kade or anyone willing to support us during this time. Each share expands our reach and helps us get closer to our goal.





Closing Thoughts:

Securing a final resting place for Kade is not just about a physical location—it's about creating a lasting legacy and a space for healing. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, prayers, and for helping us remember the light that he brought into our lives.



