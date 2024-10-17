Campaign Image

In Memory of Don Brewster

A Legacy of Love and Service

Don Brewster's sudden departure has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of countless individuals worldwide. His unwavering commitment to serving others touched lives across the globe, leaving a mark on all who knew him.

A Life of Impact
Don, alongside his beloved wife Bridget, built a beautiful family and fostered a community of love, mentorship, and inspiration. Their shared passion for making the world a better place has been an example for so many.

Supporting the Brewster Family
In this time of loss, we have the opportunity to rally around Bridget and the Brewster family. Don dedicated his life to selflessly serving others; now, this is our opportunity to serve his family in their time of need.

How You Can Help
Every dollar raised through this support page will go directly to Bridget Brewster. Your generous contributions will:

  • Ease the immediate financial needs during this difficult time
  • Cover unexpected expenses associated with Don's passing
  • Provide a measure of security for Bridget and her family in the days ahead


Join Us In Honoring Don's Legacy
Let's come together as a community to support the family that has given so much to so many. This is our opportunity to lavishly bless Bridget, and allow her to continue to dream about the future. 

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those Don held most dear.

Recent Donations
Kyle and Tricia
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Bridget, We were so sad to hear of Don’s passing. There are so many memories from Banks Ave while growing up with Don in the 60’s and 70’s. Basketball in the Brewster’s garage, flashlight tag, watching the Giants on sundays, sneaking beers and drinking under the bridge and many more! You and Don certainly have a great legacy in all you have done!!! Prayers for you! Kyle and Tricia

James and Manuela
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Nomi Network
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

With love, Diana, Supei, and Nomi Network

AIM Staff Cambodia
$ 1995.00 USD
1 month ago

Bridget, We love you and are praying for you. AIM Staff Cambodia

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you Bridget. Much love and a big hug.

The Shields Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love ya Bridget! Praying still for you in this next season.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

It's been a blessing to know Don and Bridget for several years - they have been faithful servants of our Lord! We know that He will watch over Bridget. We send our love and sympathy and prayers.

Beingessner Family
$ 600.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Bridget

Story Family
$ 3500.00 USD
2 months ago

Philippians 3:14 reminds me of Don's legacy. "I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me". Don truly was a great Christian Olympic Runner who allowed God to work in him as he ran his race. I can't even imagine the prize he received from our Heavenly father, but I bet its GREAT! Bridgette, Jason and I will miss Don. You and the family are in our hearts and prayers.

RebeccaMcGill
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I’ve looked up to Don since I was a young girl. He was one of my most influential role models and inspired me to follow my own calling into anti-trafficking work. Don & Bridget’s marriage and ministry gave me a beautiful example. I will continue to aspire to live a life like Don’s. Thankful to be part of the AIM family and to have gotten to serve at ARH

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Family Dieter Haas
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers and thoughts of comfort and strength during this challenging time. Dieter, Sabine, Fabian, Jannik, and Carina

Randy and Sue Snook
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

As you and Don have given your lives to serve out of love for Jesus and your love for others, we now want to bless and support you. We love you and will continue to pray for comfort during this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Bridget, It's such a privilege to have known Don. What a kind hearted , God fearing man! He will be missed by many. My deepest sympathy! Diana Beeler

Bent Tree Mission Team
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Don, thank you for your service for the kingdom of God.

Ed Moulton
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Bridget, Marty and I were so blessed to know Don and yourself. We know that Don has had an amazing influence on both Clay and Emily. His heart and his vision for the young children of Cambodia and the world was (is) infectious to us all. We are praying for you during this time. May God's presence help to fill your emptiness...we are at a loss for words for you. God Bless, deb and Marty

