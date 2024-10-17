In Memory of Don Brewster

A Legacy of Love and Service



Don Brewster's sudden departure has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of countless individuals worldwide. His unwavering commitment to serving others touched lives across the globe, leaving a mark on all who knew him.

A Life of Impact

Don, alongside his beloved wife Bridget, built a beautiful family and fostered a community of love, mentorship, and inspiration. Their shared passion for making the world a better place has been an example for so many.

Supporting the Brewster Family

In this time of loss, we have the opportunity to rally around Bridget and the Brewster family. Don dedicated his life to selflessly serving others; now, this is our opportunity to serve his family in their time of need.

How You Can Help

Every dollar raised through this support page will go directly to Bridget Brewster. Your generous contributions will:

Ease the immediate financial needs during this difficult time

Cover unexpected expenses associated with Don's passing

Provide a measure of security for Bridget and her family in the days ahead





Join Us In Honoring Don's Legacy

Let's come together as a community to support the family that has given so much to so many. This is our opportunity to lavishly bless Bridget, and allow her to continue to dream about the future.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those Don held most dear.