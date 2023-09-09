THIS IS THE MAIN FUNDING CAMPAIGN FOR

THE HONEY MONEY PROJECT - TO BRING THEM HOME

This started with a sweet little lady of 91 years, Miss Honey, whose home was so badly rotted from water damage and termites, it was unsafe to live in. In her wonderful name, we are now raising the necessary funds to; rescue, house, feed, cloth, provide medical and psychological care, adoption services as needed, and all else which comes with the very specific needs of children who have been rescued from human and child sex trafficking.

Rescue is one thing. Saving is entirely different. They are not saved until they are safe, back home, adopted to good homes, and in some cases stay with these vetted facilities until they reach adulthood. Some of these poor children need surgeries, long term mental health care, and to be educated as to how to be a child.

We are also selling an amazing novel Love And The Curse. Up to 90% of all royalty payments are also dedicated to providing for these very specific needs. 50% is the absolute minimum until sales can exceed marketing costs. EP 59 - TOGETHER WE DO GREAT THINGS on the Rumble Channel explains exact breakdowns.