WNC Emergency Relief

We are a small group of people who have watched the events of Hurricane Helene unfold with disbelief, broken hearts, and horror at the loss and devastation our fellow citizens have faced in Western North Carolina. As winter has crept in, there is a critical need to get people out of tents and into stable, heatable housing before further loss of life occurs. There is an effort amongst many groups to raise funds for campers to be used as interim housing while going through the long rebuilding process.

We are joining the cause. We are raising funds to purchase and outfit a camper that a person or family could live in while going through the long and challenging process of rebuilding their home and lives. A place to heal. A place to grieve. A place to step away from the devastation and have some sense of normalcy.

We have located a camper suitable for this purpose. It has the added benefit of optional off-grid capability. We will equip it with the basics and transport it to a vetted recipient. Any extra funds received will be applied to a second camper. When the interim housing need is filled, additional funds will go to building materials needed for permanent shelter.

Please help fill this urgent need.

Organized by CPRN and House2House Ministries.