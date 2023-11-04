Raised:
USD $5,012
Campaign funds will be received by Justin Stoll
Hello, my name is Michelle and I appreciate that you are taking the time to read Huck’s story. Huck was simply doing what his followers wanted him to do - a peaceful protest. Unfortunately, the government did not see it that way and he was unfairly charged. He lost everything during this ordeal, including his investments and his home.
But Huck has been a source of support for me and many others, especially when it comes to mental health, he’s a life coach. That's why we are asking for your help in giving back to him. Any amount you can contribute to our fundraiser would be greatly appreciated. Even if you can't donate money, sharing this with your friends and family or sending prayers our way would mean the world to us.
All donations will go towards securing a new home for Huck, or at least a down payment on one and for everyday expenses. Your support will make a huge difference in his life and we are grateful for anything you can do to help. Thank you again for your time and consideration.
Hey keep your head up. Thank you for standing when so many don’t or couldn’t we need more mean like you. God bless protect guide and encourage this man.
Keep fighting the good fight! Good will prevail and you are NOT alone!!! Thank you for being a breath of fresh air in this insane world. God Bless, I will continue to give more as I can.
Good luck brother
Me and my girls lost nearly everything when I left an abusive marriage and started over completely two years ago. The Lord helped me through it and I know He will see you through it too. I don’t have much to give but I pray He multiplies the amount we all give!
Praying you are strong and can find a way your way back.
Much love to you! God bless you and hold you close! Praying for you and everyone affected by J6.
Hope this helps!
Praying that you will all be pardoned when Trump is in office
Storming heaven for you!
We are all Jan 6th patriots. Be proud. You are the real heroes that fight for us and the truth… Thank you.
Psalm 23
We have never met brother, and I just happened upon your Insta post in my feed, but what I do know is that you did what I wanted and “showed up” for those who could not. I am so sorry what is happening to you. God has a plan. It may all get worse before it gets better, but I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees!!! Praying for you!
It’s still unbelievable that our country would treat a citizen like that. I’m praying that Trump wins and makes it right for all of you ❤️
July 10th, 2024
I just want to say thank you for all the donations, prayers, shares, and kind words. We have established a place for him to call home so the fundraiser is to help with the struggle that comes with it. There was another fundraiser that was supposedly coming through but it was a fluke. He is struggling and I know with this economy everyone is struggling. So I'm pushing with this fundraiser to help ease a lot of the struggle.
Again thank you for all donations, prayer, shares and kind words, it is very much appreciated.
June 3rd, 2024
It's been awhile since I did an update, sorry about that. Huck got into a house in January and since work has been a rough start, he's a painter in NC, he may not be able to keep his place. I know that the economy is rough for everyone right now. Every donation, share and prayer is very much appreciated. With God anything is possible.
February 18th, 2024
We just to thank everyone that has donated and for the continuous love, prayers and support! We appreciate each and every one of you! With God anything is possible.
January 18th, 2024
We just want to thank everyone that has been donating, praying and sharing. With Christ everything is possible!
November 23rd, 2023
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! May your day be filled with blessings. Thank you for your donations and prayers.
An old Irish blessing:
"May God give you:
For every storm, a rainbow. For every tear, a smile. For every care, a promise, And a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share. For every sign, a sweet song. And an answer for each prayer."
“Go dtuga Dia daoibh:
Tuar ceatha le gach stoirm, Meangadh gáire le gach deor, Gealltanas le gach buairt, Agus beannachtaí go leor, Cairde dílse le fadhbanna an tsaoil, A roinnt leat go fial, Amhrán binn le gach osnaíl. Agus freagra ar gach urnaí."
November 22nd, 2023
We just want to express how thankful we are with all the prayers and donations! With your prayers and donations anything is possible
