Hello, my name is Michelle and I appreciate that you are taking the time to read Huck’s story. Huck was simply doing what his followers wanted him to do - a peaceful protest. Unfortunately, the government did not see it that way and he was unfairly charged. He lost everything during this ordeal, including his investments and his home.

But Huck has been a source of support for me and many others, especially when it comes to mental health, he’s a life coach. That's why we are asking for your help in giving back to him. Any amount you can contribute to our fundraiser would be greatly appreciated. Even if you can't donate money, sharing this with your friends and family or sending prayers our way would mean the world to us.

All donations will go towards securing a new home for Huck, or at least a down payment on one and for everyday expenses. Your support will make a huge difference in his life and we are grateful for anything you can do to help. Thank you again for your time and consideration.



There’s a percentage that will go to GiveSendGo (2.7% +$.30 per donation).