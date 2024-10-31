Moving Pereira Family home to Brazil

Arnoldo Pereira and his precious family need a helping hand to return to his home country of Brazil.

Arnoldo has lived in the Philippines for the last 20 years. The first ten years he was a minor business partner in a successful business, though he was on a visitor's visa. He was married and began a family. The owner of the business died and because Arnoldo was a foreigner without a work visa, the partner's family was able to cut him out of the picture and give him zero compensation.

He found employment in maintenance on a pig farm until COVID, when he was released and never rehired. Since then he has been supporting his family with odd jobs and subsisting hand to mouth. All savings were depleted long ago.

The blessing in the midst of his extended unemployment was finding the Messiah and beginning to walk in His ways keeping Shabbat and the feasts. I have had the blessing of mentoring and watching this brother grow as he struggles to support his family day to day.

His visitors visa has long since expired and he has never been able to acquire a work visa. In seeking the Father, it seems clear it is time for him to return to Brazil as a light of Messiah and Torah to family and friends.

He has a room in his brother's house until he can get established and secure his own house. His wife has been promised work in Brazil as a seamstress in a clothing factory, and Arnoldo's broad maintenance and mechanical skillset bode well for finding a job among family and friends.

I am asking for your help to raise $12,000 USD to cover airplane tickets, exit paperwork, and minor expenses to move and reestablish this brother in his home nation. (Exchange rate conversion: 100USD = 5830 PHP)