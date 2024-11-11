Home Sweet Homebirth

God has been faithful to my husband and me throughout our journey. After the loss of our first baby (silent miscarriage), God saw us through feeling lost, broken, and defeated. The period following consisted of many challenges, but most importantly, it was when God's presence became more apparent for us. It's truly a raw and humbling experience to realize and acknowledge one's need for a saviour.

Our faith began to take root and by God's grace, has grown immensely over the past couple of years.

God blessed us with our sweet baby boy last year, and I had the opportunity to experience a Homebirth delivery. It was the greatest birth experience I could have asked for.

I am joyous to share that we are expecting another sweet baby and are so grateful to be able to grow our family.

However, as many families who seek to have a natural homebirth know, medical insurance often does not cover midwife/homebirth costs. It is an out-of-pocket expense.

We transitioned to a single-family income, and I am blessed to now be a full-time stay-at-home momma to my sweet boy and our second little one, expected early next year.

If all you can give is a prayer, that is enough and is dearly appreciated. I believe praying for someone is not the least one can do but the most. Thank you for taking the time to read a bit about us, and may God bless you and your family!