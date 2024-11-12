Rebuilding Destroyed House from NC Floods

We were in NC two weeks ago on horseback surveying damage for crews to start the rebuilding process. The Holy Spirit placed on my heart to do more.

A house belonging to a 91 year old Korean War Vet was completely washed away. His 70 year old son and his wife are desperately in need of a home for the 3 of them.

How amazing that we can help this family rebuild?! I'm getting donated materials already such as windows, doors, roofing materials etc.

The money raised will be for the men to do the construction, block, mortar and wood.





This is a huge undertaking and I pray the Lord reaches each one of you to help support this mission!





God bless!