Goal:
USD $64,000
Raised:
USD $5,578
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Holliday
Home For The Holliday
I am 50 years old. I am wheelchair dependent and have mostly been for 36 of my 50 years.
I have a disease that doctors over last 36 years have given many names including “Unknown” (Spastic Para Paralysis With Unknown Etiology), “Hereditary” (Familial Spastic Paralysis) and the latest diagnosis given about 5 years ago was Spastic Para Paralysis Cerebral Palsy”. Regardless of my disease, I do well with maintaining my independence.
Throughout my life I've freely given my time, knowledge and help without asking for anything in return.
A little over a year ago I started a process to get myself out of an ADA loophole. (I'm not allowed to give details on the processes.) With doing so, I was able to get some property and I was able to put a foundation on this property.
Since the end of January 2024, I have been staying in the only building on my property which is a garage that only has Electricity and Internet hooked up to it. There is no Water or Sewage. I have a refrigerator, a toaster oven, a generic Keurig coffee maker and a propane BBQ grill. For restroom use, I have a commode (waiste is bagged up and taken to outside trash) and plastic bottles. Baby wipe sponge baths is what I have been doing to maintain hygiene. I have no means of washing dishes so I have been using paper plates, paper towels, paper cups and plastic flatware (plastic forks, knives and spoons).
Before another Winter hits, I am asking for help to raise $64,000 before Autumn to complete my dream of building my own home. This is of my own design which will meet the needs of using a wheelchair. This design is wide enough for wheelchair use while having counters and walls close enough to hold onto for practical leg exercises. (Walkers & canes trip me up.) The design includes a wheelchair functional kitchen, laundry room and bathroom.
In spite of my ‘disease’, I have strived for and succeeded in having a very active life.
Over the last few years I have helped the efforts to recall Gavin Newsom (2020 - 2021) volunteering as the State Admin Assistant to the 58 counties of California. I have also helped relaunch Townhall Central after one of the founders passed away, helped launch a video podcast called SOS Los Angeles and I have helped many candidates across California in the hopes of getting California back to being the Golden State that it once was. Though I no longer live in California, I am still very active in this endeavor.
I am not just reaching out to the general public, I am also reaching out to those I have given my time and expertise to for those many hours and years, for little to mostly no financial compensation.
With much gratitude,
Tim Holliday
Thank you so much for your help with Nurses Out Loud! Keeping you in my prayers. 🙏💕
Thank you, Professor Holliday Thank you for you’re teaching time Thank you for sharing your skill to make streaming less complicated. May you be abundantly blessed I am so grateful
We love you Mona Sprague
Wishing You Safety, Warmth, And Health Always!!
Dear Timothy, Thank you for sharing your God-given gifts to save California and our country. May the Lord give you peace and strength always. With much gratitude, The Ito Family
Have a Happy Thanksgiving Tim!
We miss ya friend!! Glad to help from a distance. Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🦃
You are an inspiration Tim! God bless you and happy Thanksgiving!
Blessings
Hi Tim. Hope you enjoy your new addition very soon. Have a beautiful holiday.
Praying that God multiples this many times. Thank you for all that you do.
I hope you get the assistance that you need. I understand navigating through life. Disabled is not easy.
I'm sorry to hear that you're having to go through all of this. I hope and pray that you're able to raise enough funds to get your house finish and get yourself into a better place. ❤️🙏🙏🙏
