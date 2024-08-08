Home For The Holliday

I am 50 years old. I am wheelchair dependent and have mostly been for 36 of my 50 years.

I have a disease that doctors over last 36 years have given many names including “Unknown” (Spastic Para Paralysis With Unknown Etiology), “Hereditary” (Familial Spastic Paralysis) and the latest diagnosis given about 5 years ago was Spastic Para Paralysis Cerebral Palsy”. Regardless of my disease, I do well with maintaining my independence.

Throughout my life I've freely given my time, knowledge and help without asking for anything in return.

A little over a year ago I started a process to get myself out of an ADA loophole. (I'm not allowed to give details on the processes.) With doing so, I was able to get some property and I was able to put a foundation on this property.

Since the end of January 2024, I have been staying in the only building on my property which is a garage that only has Electricity and Internet hooked up to it. There is no Water or Sewage. I have a refrigerator, a toaster oven, a generic Keurig coffee maker and a propane BBQ grill. For restroom use, I have a commode (waiste is bagged up and taken to outside trash) and plastic bottles. Baby wipe sponge baths is what I have been doing to maintain hygiene. I have no means of washing dishes so I have been using paper plates, paper towels, paper cups and plastic flatware (plastic forks, knives and spoons).

Before another Winter hits, I am asking for help to raise $64,000 before Autumn to complete my dream of building my own home. This is of my own design which will meet the needs of using a wheelchair. This design is wide enough for wheelchair use while having counters and walls close enough to hold onto for practical leg exercises. (Walkers & canes trip me up.) The design includes a wheelchair functional kitchen, laundry room and bathroom.

In spite of my ‘disease’, I have strived for and succeeded in having a very active life.

Over the last few years I have helped the efforts to recall Gavin Newsom (2020 - 2021) volunteering as the State Admin Assistant to the 58 counties of California. I have also helped relaunch Townhall Central after one of the founders passed away, helped launch a video podcast called SOS Los Angeles and I have helped many candidates across California in the hopes of getting California back to being the Golden State that it once was. Though I no longer live in California, I am still very active in this endeavor.

I am not just reaching out to the general public, I am also reaching out to those I have given my time and expertise to for those many hours and years, for little to mostly no financial compensation.

With much gratitude,

Tim Holliday



