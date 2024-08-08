Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Home For The Holliday

Goal:

 USD $64,000

Raised:

 USD $5,578

Campaign created by Timothy Holliday

Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Holliday

Home For The Holliday

Home For The Holliday

I am 50 years old. I am wheelchair dependent and have mostly been for 36 of my 50 years.

I have a disease that doctors over last 36 years have given many names including “Unknown” (Spastic Para Paralysis With Unknown Etiology), “Hereditary” (Familial Spastic Paralysis) and the latest diagnosis given about 5 years ago was Spastic Para Paralysis Cerebral Palsy”. Regardless of my disease, I do well with maintaining my independence.

Throughout my life I've freely given my time, knowledge and help without asking for anything in return.

A little over a year ago I started a process to get myself out of an ADA loophole. (I'm not allowed to give details on the processes.) With doing so, I was able to get some property and I was able to put a foundation on this property.

Since the end of January 2024, I have been staying in the only building on my property which is a garage that only has Electricity and Internet hooked up to it. There is no Water or Sewage. I have a refrigerator, a toaster oven, a generic Keurig coffee maker and a propane BBQ grill. For restroom use, I have a commode (waiste is bagged up and taken to outside trash) and plastic bottles. Baby wipe sponge baths is what I have been doing to maintain hygiene. I have no means of washing dishes so I have been using paper plates, paper towels, paper cups and plastic flatware (plastic forks, knives and spoons).

Before another Winter hits, I am asking for help to raise $64,000 before Autumn to complete my dream of building my own home. This is of my own design which will meet the needs of using a wheelchair. This design is wide enough for wheelchair use while having counters and walls close enough to hold onto for practical leg exercises. (Walkers & canes trip me up.) The design includes a wheelchair functional kitchen, laundry room and bathroom.

In spite of my ‘disease’, I have strived for and succeeded in having a very active life.

Over the last few years I have helped the efforts to recall Gavin Newsom (2020 - 2021) volunteering as the State Admin Assistant to the 58 counties of California. I have also helped relaunch Townhall Central after one of the founders passed away, helped launch a video podcast called SOS Los Angeles and I have helped many candidates across California in the hopes of getting California back to being the Golden State that it once was. Though I no longer live in California, I am still very active in this endeavor.

I am not just reaching out to the general public, I am also reaching out to those I have given my time and expertise to for those many hours and years, for little to mostly no financial compensation.

With much gratitude,

Tim Holliday


Recent Donations
Show:
David Wayne
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Kimberly Overton
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Thank you so much for your help with Nurses Out Loud! Keeping you in my prayers. 🙏💕

Nurse Michele
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Thank you, Professor Holliday Thank you for you’re teaching time Thank you for sharing your skill to make streaming less complicated. May you be abundantly blessed I am so grateful

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

We love you Mona Sprague

Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
20 days ago

Wishing You Safety, Warmth, And Health Always!!

Sally
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Ito Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Timothy, Thank you for sharing your God-given gifts to save California and our country. May the Lord give you peace and strength always. With much gratitude, The Ito Family

Florence
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Have a Happy Thanksgiving Tim!

Jennifer
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We miss ya friend!! Glad to help from a distance. Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🦃

Martha Souza
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Linda K
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

You are an inspiration Tim! God bless you and happy Thanksgiving!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Funky Fathers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Tim. Hope you enjoy your new addition very soon. Have a beautiful holiday.

Home for the Holliday
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying that God multiples this many times. Thank you for all that you do.

Tali
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Karen Oie
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope you get the assistance that you need. I understand navigating through life. Disabled is not easy.

Renee Vaughn
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm sorry to hear that you're having to go through all of this. I hope and pray that you're able to raise enough funds to get your house finish and get yourself into a better place. ❤️🙏🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo