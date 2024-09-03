The Seed Bible Campaign

2025 Seed Bible Campaign

(formally called the Home Bible)

Your support is still greatly appreciated! The links and messaging below are still all true of what we are doing, but we are going through a small re-brand of the project as we push to reach an early access version of what we're working on hopefully no later than Q2 of 2025 (but if you want access join our Discord channel and click the live links as we work to try it out and provide feedback.



The rest of the info before is from 2024, but is all still valid.

We'll be doing larger updates and campaign announcements later this year as we get closer to being ready for initial use, so stay tuned!

- The AO Lab Team

---

We love meeting God in His word, so we’re trailblazing new ways for families to discover this joy.

For more information about us, watch our primer video here . Our 2024 roadmap, as mentioned in the video, can be found here along with our other content!







Features





🏠 Your home, your rules. No data is tracked, collected, or shared unless you give permission!

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Shared presence - lead, follow, or just walk alongside others

🗒 Journal and share thoughts and other media

👣 Chart new paths or track progress

👍 Host others! Anonymous guests you open the door for can visit anytime.

📖 Choose from custom reading plans or make your own

🏝 See the land and setting in 3D

💯 An open ecosystem - build new experiences to help others draw closer to our Father!





We have no financial support system other than our donors, so we are dependent on those who love to see God's kingdom advance on the web.

Thank you for supporting the cause, we look forward to many years of fruitful ministry to come!

We can't wait to see so many new families walk through the scriptures day by day together.

For more information please visit our website

- The AO Lab Team (again)