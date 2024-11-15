Holy Week 2025 Camino Group Fund

Dear friends!

This campaign is to support the group of pilgrims – Thomas More College students, alumni, & faculty – who will be walking more than 115km along the Camino of Santiago during Holy Week of 2025. We will celebrate Easter at the tomb of Saint James alongside hundreds of other pilgrims. We will be walking between 12 and 20 miles a day, attending the Triduum, learning about Spanish history and culture, and offering for a long list of intentions. On the trip itself, we will be extremely frugal – except on Easter! Bare bones accommodations and "pilgrim menu" meals will put us out only about $50 a day. Everything donated here will go towards defraying the total cost for the group.



Also, please send any intentions you would like us to pray for along the way... "A special intention" is sufficient if you don't want to specify. God knows!

Thank you and God bless,

Dr. Michael Taylor