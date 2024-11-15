Campaign Image

Holy Week 2025 Camino Group Fund

Campaign created by Michael D Taylor

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Taylor

Dear friends! 

This campaign is to support the group of pilgrims – Thomas More College students, alumni, & faculty – who will be walking more than 115km along the Camino of Santiago during Holy Week of 2025. We will celebrate Easter at the tomb of Saint James alongside hundreds of other pilgrims. We will be walking between 12 and 20 miles a day, attending the Triduum, learning about Spanish history and culture, and offering for a long list of intentions. On the trip itself, we will be extremely frugal – except on Easter! Bare bones accommodations and "pilgrim menu" meals will put us out only about $50 a day. Everything donated here will go towards defraying the total cost for the group. 

Also, please send any intentions you would like us to pray for along the way... "A special intention" is sufficient if you don't want to specify. God knows! 

Thank you and God bless, 

  Dr. Michael Taylor

Recent Donations
Robert Jennifer Frick
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Enjoy

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Steven Greenwaters
$ 137.00 USD
1 month ago

Bon voyage!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

It will be a beautiful journey!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Kateri, We hope you have an amazing trip! Kevin and Abigail

Valerie Waters
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Marianne and Chris
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jennaya Arias
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

This is such an amazing opportunity you’re helping give these kids!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to contribute to this very worthy effort! Have a wonderful time!

Stacey
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Please carry my family in your prayers on your pilgrimage. We will be praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

