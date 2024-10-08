Holy Nation Official Support Page

This new page was created at the request for an alternative way to give and support Holy Nation. Many asked a way to give without using the traditional routes of PayPal, etc. GiveSendGo is a Christian based company offering a donation/giving platform. This page is managed and owned by Holy Nation. *The HN zelle and PayPal remain available for those who prefer to use that app.

HOLY NATION is based on Isaiah 58 giving focus on the homeless, the poor, widows and orphans with ultimately a location for housing and a school.

It has been a goal for HOLY NATION to have property which can serve multiple purposes. After a long journey of search they now begin the building necessary and are in need of supplies, materials, equipment and school needs for the school. The property does have a large home but is in need of extensive repairs.

Kim Chadwell’s ministry is extended through weekly classes and also teachings on YouTube. Kim does not charge for her classes, meetings or speaking. Kim, also an orphan, was in the foster care system, went through abuse as a child, yet shares her tremendous story of overcoming to others. (Kim's book Dripping In Grace can be found on Amazon.)

This page will remain for ongoing giving for those looking for a way to give - more than one time, or monthly. You can use this page, or contact Kim personally.



