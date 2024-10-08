Holy Nation Official Support Page

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Chadwell
This new page was created at the request for an alternative way to give and support Holy Nation. Many asked a way to give without using the traditional routes of PayPal, etc. GiveSendGo is a Christian based company offering a donation/giving platform. This page is managed and owned by Holy Nation. *The HN zelle and PayPal remain available for those who prefer to use that app.
HOLY NATION is based on Isaiah 58 giving focus on the homeless, the poor, widows and orphans with ultimately a location for housing and a school.
It has been a goal for HOLY NATION to have property which can serve multiple purposes. After a long journey of search they now begin the building necessary and are in need of supplies, materials, equipment and school needs for the school. The property does have a large home but is in need of extensive repairs.
Kim Chadwell’s ministry is extended through weekly classes and also teachings on YouTube. Kim does not charge for her classes, meetings or speaking. Kim, also an orphan, was in the foster care system, went through abuse as a child, yet shares her tremendous story of overcoming to others. (Kim's book Dripping In Grace can be found on Amazon.)
This page will remain for ongoing giving for those looking for a way to give - more than one time, or monthly. You can use this page, or contact Kim personally.
May the Lord bless you and your ministry!
As He leads you….
Tithe
Family in need, mom with 5 kids
Mother with kids
Lord send me...
“Lord send me”…
Personal and family time needs- for a place of rest and gathering.
For personal needs…All glory and honor and praise to our Heavenly Abba Father!
Hi Kim, I am praying for the health and recovery of your husband and for comfort for your family, in Jesus name.
Blessings
May God bless you
Yahuah bless you and heal with His Ruach.
For personal needs.
May the Lord bless you, keep you, make His face shine on you, be gracious to you, lift up His countenance on you, and give you HIS PEACE.
