Uplift Veterans Homeless With Holy Family Village

What Are We:

Holy Family Village is a Not-For-Profit Corporation with principal property address at 15641 Saddlewood Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33991 and mailing address of 1437 Viking Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

Our Vision:

Village aims to bring those in need, from the streets into a temporary stable and inspiring living environment, where we will utilize services such as counseling, support, Federal (Including Veteran Services), State and Local Services to uplift them and empower them to

Holy Family Village, Inc.reflecting the Gospel’s vision of development for every individual at each life stage. This community seeks to ensure the dignity, independence, well-being, and security of all its members through a wide range of services and counseling options. An array of services will be offered to enrich the spiritual well-being of each resident, employee, and all others affiliated with our community.

Our Mission:

Provide housing for the disadvantaged children of God: the homeless, low income, disabled veterans, and non-veterans. Provide counseling and care for their health welfare.

Our Core Values

At Holy Family Village, Inc., we believe that everyone, especially the disadvantaged, deserves a safe place to call home. We are committed to providing shelter, support, and resources to them, uplifting their lives and spreading hope. Join us in making a difference.

Safe Haven:

Our Safe Haven will provide secure and comfortable housing units for the disadvantaged. We believe that everyone deserves a safe place to call home. We will offer a supportive environment to help our residents rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

Stations Of The Cross:

We believe in the transformative power of the stations of the cross. It’s a way for families to bond and grow in faith together.

Animal Magic:

We believe in the healing power of animals. They will spread comfort & joy, touch hearts & ease minds, and make any day brighter.

Conceptual Design Features:

✞ 5-acre complex

✞ 10-story apartment complex building

• Solar panels on roof for off-grid electric

✞ 3-story building to house administrative offices

• 1st Floor: temporary homeless shelter

• 2nd Floor: Adoration chapel, business offices, conference hall, counseling/meeting rooms

• 3rd Floor: Flower Garden

✞ 3 level separate parking garage building

✞ Fruit and Vegetable Garden in 1/4 acre in back

• Retention Pond

• animals for therapy and comfort

✞ Walls around property with 14 Stations of the Cross

• 12’ high and 3’ wide)

Our Faith:

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, in you we contemplate the splendor of true love, to you we turn with trust. Holy Family of Nazareth, grant that our families too may be places of communion and prayer, authentic schools of the Gospel and small domestic Churches. Holy Family of Nazareth, may families never again experience violence, rejection and division: may all who have been hurt or scandalized find ready comfort and healing. Holy Family of Nazareth, make us once more mindful of the sacredness and inviolability of the family, and its beauty in God’s plan. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, graciously hear our prayer, AMEN. ~Pope Francis, 29 December 2013

About Our Founder:

Bro. Juan Cordero is a leader in the Couples for Christ Family Ministry. He is a Board Member at the Filipino-American Association of SouthWest Florida. He’s also a member of The Knights of Columbus and a Vietnam War Veteran. He has a soft heart for veterans that are in a disadvantaged status – those who are homeless. Thus, he’s planning to convert his 5-acre farm into a housing project for the disadvantaged – the Holy Family Village, Inc. He’s always been a kind man, always ready to help anyone in need.

Milestones As Of 13 Jun 2024 (These will change):

$24,000 - Administrative & Legal Fees - Founding Donor Wall Section (Facing Road With Marquee) $50,000 - Attorney Fees For Property Management $2,000,000 - Site Design Fees Onsite/Offsite $2,000,000 - Permitting & Inspections $75,000,000 -Site Development, Materials & Construction

$79,074,000

Holy Family Village Incorporated (Holy Family Village or HFV) is a non-for-profit 501(ϲ)(3) organization.

LEGAL • EIN/Tax ID: 92-1577800 • © Copyright 2022 ~ Present Holy Family Village Incorporated all rights reserved



