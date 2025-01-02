Hold My Guns Nonprofit

Monthly Goal:
IHO W Fam
In honor of Cameron Joyce
Keep doing what you’re doing!
January 2nd, 2025
Blessings to you and yours in 2025!
This January, we celebrate our 5th Anniversary of serving the firearms community as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We have come a long way together, and there’s always more to do. Thank you for your ongoing support of this mission to save lives, protect property, and preserve rights!
With gratitude,
Sarah
holdmyguns.org
Our storage partners:
January 1st, 2025
I have some wonderful news that I trust will also put a smile on YOUR face as you welcome 2025!
This Christmas, a beautiful act of generosity deeply touched our hearts, and we believe it will inspire you as well. An extraordinary family generously donated $10,750 to Hold My Guns®!
Their contribution is more than a charitable gift—it's a beacon of hope for those in our community seeking voluntary firearms storage. While we honor this family's wish to remain anonymous, their heartfelt support fills our hearts with gratitude.
As a supporter of the mission of Hold My Guns®, we know you will be encouraged to hear this.
While we are still waiting for a few more year-end tallies from a few partners to share with you, we know that there were at least 60 firearms stored in 2024. While there were not as many larger collections of firearms stored as in 2023, there was an increase in individual customers storing their firearms.
Blessings to you and yours in 2025! Let's continue to work together to encourage and equip our firearms community to practice self-governance and make responsible, life-affirming choices.
Much love,
Sarah Joy Albrecht
Founder and Executive Director
Hold My Guns®
501(c)(3) Nonprofit EIN 84-3099819
November 5th, 2024
November 5th, 2024
October 30th, 2024
Hold My Guns® FFL partners continue to offer storage to their customers while our organization undergoes a strategic pause of some operations to conserve funds (and work on our fundraising efforts here at GiveSendGo)!
While key aspects of the Hold My Guns® mission have been accomplished, there are more milestones built on this foundation of success that we can achieve together!
Today, I was on Bearing Arms' Cam & Co show with Cam Edwards. We talked about our vision for the relaunch.
Check out the episode here:
https://holdmyguns.org/cam-co-hold-my-guns-relaunch-vision/
Thank you for your support!
-Sarah
October 30th, 2024
🧠Threats from Within: Assessing Risk & Creating a Response Plan - Sarah Joy Albrecht, Founder of Hold My Guns®, presents at Second Amendment Foundation hashtag#GRPC
📺Watch at the 3h 50m mark via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/73RSo9rrDe0?t=13829s
✏️ Leave a comment on the YouTube video and follow SAF!
September 25th, 2024
To continue our lifesaving work, we’re launching an urgent campaign to raise $50k by October 18th. These funds will allow us to keep connecting gun owners with voluntary storage options in times of crisis.
Are you able to match funds? Is your company interested in being a sponsor? Let us know!
September 18th, 2024
HOLDMYGUNS.ORG 💙💜 We believe that suicide prevention is a message of hope! #September is #SuicidePrevention Awareness Month. Hold My Guns® 501c3 serves our firearms community by providing #voluntary #firearmstorage through partnering FFLs:
"Hold My Guns' mission is to help save lives, protect property, and preserve rights. We connect firearm owners with voluntary storage and education, through our partnering FFLs during times of crisis or personal need.
To be human is to go through ups and downs in life. We believe that times of hardship should be met with an outpouring of compassion and camaraderie -- not fear-mongering and abrogation of constitutionally protected rights. "
#SuicidePreventionMonth
#September
#firearmsstorage
#firearms
#DueProcessMatters
#TheFirearmsCommunityIsAProtectiveFactor
August 14th, 2024
Are you attending GOA's GOALS conference in Knoxville this weekend? Be sure to print and bring some brochures to share! Thank you for doing your part to help get the word out about the mission of Hold My Guns! We are a 501c3 liberty-based nonprofit that partners with firearms retailers across the US to offer voluntary storage. Hold My Guns provides critical support to gun owners during circumstances such as deployment, home damage (such as flood, tornado, or fire), or when a household member is experiencing a personal crisis. Our mission is saving lives, protecting property, and preserving rights. Learn more and support the mission at HoldMyGuns.org.
August 13th, 2024
August 13, 2024
Ken Grommet, co-owner of Range 54 , a Hold My Guns® partner location in Wichita, Kansas, recently spoke to over 25 police chiefs and administrators. He highlighted how Hold My Guns® can serve as a valuable community referral tool for law enforcement. This approach not only supports safety but also respects individual rights and promotes trust in law enforcement and community services. The response has been positive.
READ MORE ABOUT RANGE 54 HERE.
Law-enforcement Storage: Typically involves the firearm being taken into law enforcement's custody, which can feel more invasive and may be associated with criminal activity or legal consequences. Additionally, there may not always be a clear path for returning firearms that have been relinquished.
Hold My Guns®: Offers a private, voluntary option where firearms are stored safely through a trusted firearms retailer, making it a more appealing choice for many individuals. Voluntary storage includes a storage contract and clear instructions for retrieving firearms when the individual decides the time is right to pick them up.
Law Enforcement Response Calls Use Cases: Wellness Checks
During domestic disturbance or wellness-check calls, officers may encounter situations where, upon arrival, nothing seems overtly wrong. Directly asking about firearms can sometimes escalate tension and increase risk for both officers and any potential victims who may not have been identified.
Instead, officers can offer a rights-respecting, voluntary solution: storing firearms at a local Hold My Guns® location. This community-based approach not only addresses safety concerns but also empowers individuals to take personal responsibility without feeling pressured or judged.
In conversation, this might be phrased as:
"Thank you for letting us know that everything is okay. If things change and you become concerned about a situation escalating and there are firearms in the home, this local firearms retailer offers voluntary firearms storage while you sort things out. It’s completely voluntary, and your privacy is protected."
This option helps build trust between law enforcement and the community, reinforcing a rights-respecting approach while promoting safety.
Hold My Guns® storage partners are also encouraged to maintain a list of local resources to share with all customers bringing in firearms for storage. This may include information on domestic violence shelters, counselors, suicide prevention resources, local job placement services, and more. The goal is to treat all customers with dignity and frontload support resources that address potential underlying reasons for choosing voluntary storage. By offering these resources to all storage customers, the FFL ensures that no one is singled out for any particular reason, and the reason for storage is never asked. Privacy is respected.
Firearms Storage for Those Seeking Shelter
Firearms storage through a Hold My Guns® partner location is a valuable referral resource when an officer is assisting an individual seeking shelter due to homelessness or domestic violence. Most shelters do not allow firearms inside, and not every precinct is equipped for voluntary storage. By suggesting a local Hold My Guns® retail partner, law enforcement can help individuals feel more secure in seeking shelter without worrying about leaving their firearms behind. This provides peace of mind and reduces the risk of unauthorized access, which could lead to theft or misuse while the individual is staying in a shelter. Understanding that individuals seeking shelter may not be able to afford firearms storage, Hold My Guns is seeking sponsorship from hero donors so that participating FFLs can offer scholarships for storage.
Property Damage Response Calls
Firearms may be present in vehicles damaged in accidents or in homes affected by events like floods or fires. During times of displacement due to property damage mitigation, finding a secure place for firearms can be difficult, especially given the legal restrictions on transferring firearms to friends or family for safekeeping. Law enforcement often lacks the capacity to store firearms for non-court-related situations. In these cases, officers can refer victims to a Hold My Guns® storage partner, much like they would refer them to a local home restoration or towing company. This demonstrates that law enforcement is committed to protecting personal property as well as preventing crimes like theft and criminal misuse of stolen firearms.
Law Enforcement Can Use the Service, Too
Educating law enforcement about voluntary firearms storage isn’t just about providing a resource for others; it’s also a practical option for their own personal use when needed. The Hold My Guns® service, offered through partnering firearms retailers, provides officers with a secure and discreet way to store personal firearms—whether they’re dealing with the aftermath of a difficult response call, the anniversary of a partner’s death, or using storage as a safety measure while in treatment for PTS. This voluntary storage option helps law enforcement prioritize their mental health and well-being with a reliable, stigma-free solution—no questions asked.
For more information and to support the mission of Hold My Guns, please visit HoldMyGuns.org. Inquiries can be sent to info@holdmyguns.org.
June 10th, 2024
On June 5th, we were able to connect someone in need of firearms storage with one of our FFL Partners.
This is a great example of the many inquiries we receive. Thank you for helping to make this victory possible:
New Video on YouTube! https://youtu.be/CDKTSwrEzNo?si=2tgeBQDO3QUb6ej7
