Hold My Guns Nonprofit

Hold My Guns® is a liberty-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects gun owners with Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) across the United States to provide voluntary firearms storage during times of crisis or personal need (such as during deployment or a residential move).





Founded by gun owners, Hold My Guns® is a non-legislative solution to help prevent suicide, theft, instances of stolen firearms used in crimes, and negligent shootings. Partnering gun shops make a difference in their communities by utilizing their firearms storage space to help save lives, protect property, and preserve rights.





Ways HMG is already making a difference:





Firearms Storage:

Our national network now includes a total of nine Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) across eight Pennsylvania, Washington, Wyoming, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Arizona. Link: Hold My Guns Storage Partner Map states:



Personal Safety Plan:

10,000+ personal safety plans have been distributed! This plan is filled out preemptively, with

decisions and courses of action determined by the gun owner, including directives for securing

firearms and other lethal means. This puts gun owners in the driver's seat as “being their own first

responder” vs. along for the ride when a crisis hits - including in the aftermath of Defensive Gun

Use (DGU). Having a plan not only saves lives but also helps to preserve rights. The HMG Safety

Plan was required as homework for 7,000+ A Girl and A Gun Members and showcased on Active

Self Protection's YouTube Channel. Link: Download FREE Personal Safety Plan Template





QPR Institute Suicide Prevention Training for Firearms Community:

230+ students in our firearms community have been certified as QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer)

Suicide Prevention Gatekeepers through Hold My Guns-sponsored training. The nationally

recognized accredited course educates on warning clues and respectful referral of individuals in

crisis toward appropriate professional help. Students included Active Self Protection instructors,

the Hawaii Firearms Coalition, and six courses at the A Girl and a Gun National Conference in Grand Junction, CO.





Community Awareness:

Outreach alone has helped to save lives, as individuals have self-reported that hearing our

message and knowing our program is an option has brought encouragement and confidence to

work through their personal matters. Elevating and increasing protective factors, connecting

people to resources, and training are facets of our purposeful approach. We appeared on

numerous firearms community podcasts and participated in public speaking engagements

including the NSSF/Department of Veterans Affairs Firearm Industry Suicide Prevention

Roundtable, Montgomery County (Pennsylvania) Veterans Crisis Response Team Training, and

Centuries Against Suicide (Quantico, Virginia). Our community-based message was amplified in







