Hitzman Family Mission Trip

This Thanksgiving, the Hitzmans are embarking on a life-changing mission trip, and we need your help to get there.

As parents, we’ve always wanted our children to experience something bigger than themselves—to understand compassion, faith in action, and the beauty of serving others. That’s why we said yes to the opportunity to join a group of 25 brothers and sisters in Christ on a trip that will take us beyond our comfort zones and into a community in real need of hope, hands, and love.

We’ll be working alongside Casas por Cristo, an organization that exists to share the love of Jesus Christ by serving.

We will be building a home for a family in need with other fellow volunteers in just one week. This will include a house with a concrete foundation, metal roof, windows, and door.

This is not just a trip—it’s a chance to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We want to model that for our children and allow them to be part of something that will stretch their hearts and grow their faith.

To make this mission possible, each of us needs to raise $1,300—for a total of $5,200. These funds will cover:

Travel expenses

Food and lodging

Supplies needed to build the home

Holden and Adelyn are even raising their own funds through creative ways like lemonade stands, bake sales, chores, crafts, and we plan to host a "Mission Meal" night. It’s been incredible to watch them take ownership of their part!

Would you consider partnering with us? Whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial support, you are a vital part of this mission. Every gift—large or small—gets us one step closer to serving where God is calling us.

Thank you for walking this journey with us!

With gratitude,

Justin, Shannon, Holden, and Adelyn Hitzman