Supporting the Hipps family

As many of you may know, both of our children are special needs/disabled as of late. Next week, Nick will be in a wheelchair to relief strain on his right hip before he has to have major hip surgery to rebuild his femur bone. Nate also has a gait trainer that needs to be hauled everywhere as well as a double stroller and wheel chair come next week. On top of Nicks surgery coming up this year, Nate will also need a tubal surgery to help combat his reoccurring ear infections, as well as an updated MRI of the brain and lumbar to make sure everything is going smoothly so far in his life. He still can't walk or stand without support and is still mostly non verbal but thanks to the many therapy appointments both boys have, they are both making progress and Nick is maintaining his range of motion in his leg as well. We have multiple doctors appts, therapy appts etc, and have to travel almost every single weekday it seems but we only have 1 vehicle, and it's a small vehicle, one that won't be able to carry all of the medical equipment ill need to carry from place to place and soon, Eric will need the car to go back and forth to work and it puts a huge stress and strain on figuring out what we can do. I'm hoping to raise some money so that maybe we can invest in a bigger car or even minivan to help us in our path to maintaining just a little bit of a stress free environment to an extent. It would be so much appreciated during these difficult times. I also just recently had an MRI of my brain to figure out what was going on with my daily migraines and balance issues/vertigo and it turns out I have a condition called Mild Inferior cerebellar tonsillar ectopia (long and unnecessary name if I may add) but it explains my personal daily struggles to be pain free in order to help my boys as best I can. The only treatment there is is either pain medication, which I don't want to do because of fear of addiction or brain surgery to decompress the tonsillar (I hope I'm even spelling that correctly) so, Nates surgery is up first, then Nicks hip surgery, and then I'll worry about myself last and have a major cranioplasty surgery to help me live a decent life without daily migraines and stress of balance issues. I know this is a lot, and it's a lot to read but I hope you do and if you find it in your heart to help us obtain this goal, there won't be words for how grateful I will be and am already. I'm still extremely blessed and my boys are smart and will end up succeeding greatly in the future but this mama can't wait to get to that point to where both boys are happy healthy and just get to be boys again.