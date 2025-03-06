Campaign Image

Criminal Forfeiture Stage

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Bradford Geyer

The legal action filed claims to restore the customers’ Himalaya Exchange (HEX) funds and uphold the U.S. constitutional values of freedom and liberty by preventing government overreach and protecting personal freedoms. The legal team pursued pre-conviction relief, but since we are now in post-conviction criminal forfeiture, we have entered a new process.  Our legal team intends to pursue the matter aggressively through the court system and make a consolidated filing on April 6th, 2025. Further updates on the case will be communicated  as they become available.

Updates

Prayer Requests

