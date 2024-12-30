Supporting Hilery Uganda Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $130
Hello, friends! Thank you so much for helping me get to Uganda for my first ever mission trip! For about a year now, I have felt the Lord preparing my heart to serve on a short-term mission trip in Africa. When our church announced they would be leading a group for mission work in Africa in the summer of 2025, I knew it was for me. I applied and was accepted and invited to join the missions group going. That in itself is an honor to me.
The Lord holds the lowly and poor nations close to His heart, therefor I do too. My hope is to spread the love of Jesus and introduce the people of Gulu, Uganda to the Father that changed my entire life, and who awaits to change theirs too. This trip is undoubtedly expensive. We cannot pay for this on our own. I have felt the Lord lead me here, to humbly ask for my family and friends to help get me there.
Here is what we will be doing on our trip:
My family and I thank you from the depths of our hearts for helping me get to Uganda. If you are not led to donate financially, please do not! BUT! I would love to ask for your prayers for the preparation of this trip, the travel, and the tender hearts of those who will be affected by our ministry.
Thank you,
Hilery and CJ Bingham
So incredible that you are stepping out and going! I hope one day I can do the same. Go share his glory mama
